Win: DVD box set of Sky drama The Miracle

03/21/2019

The golden age of long-form drama continues with The Miracle, out 25th March on DVD.

This tale of politics, mob violence, and the power of belief was aired on Sky Atlantic to critical and audience acclaim.

During a raid on a mafia base, a statue of the Virgin Mary is discovered in a pool of blood – not from any violence, but wept from her stone eyes. There is no answer to the mystery, but it has the power to change all of the characters’ lives forever.

For your chance to binge-watch this epic eight-part drama all you have to do is answer this question:

Q: Which UK channel was The Miracle first shown?

Email your answers to admin@theirishworld.com with The Miracle Comp in the subject line.

Closing date for entries: Tuesday 26 March 2019. Usual competitions rules apply. Winners will be notified by phone and /or email