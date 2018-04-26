Win a Feckin House in Louth

April 26, 2018

Win a Feckin House Louth

One lucky winner will win a house worth over €280,000 in December

St. Fechin’s GAA Football Club, one of Co. Louth’s best known clubs from the village of Termonfeckin just outside Drogheda, has officially launched its new campaign – Win A Feckin House. As part of the initiative, the GAA club has put up a mighty €280,000, four-bedroom home as the top prize in its fundraising raffle.

Working with a local developer, the club secured a house in Termonfeckin’s Castle Park development, which is in close proximity to the stunning Termonfeckin beach, two schools and two world-class golf courses – Baltray and Seapoint.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at the club’s ground on a beautiful spring evening, Club Chairman John Mc Evoy said: “We’ve been looking to get a community centre project off the ground for a number of years and have been thinking of ways in which we could raise the money. We think ‘Win A Feckin House’ is a feckin great idea!”

“We have a wonderful 21-acre site here and the community centre would be a fantastic facility not only for our members, but the wider community at large.”

As well as the house, there are a range of other prizes up for grabs, including a Mediterranean cruise, a four-ball plus dinner at former Irish Open host course Baltray and an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona.

Win a Feckin House Louth
At the launch of the St. Fechin’s GAA Win A Feckin House Raffle are L-R Frank Hughes, David Collier, John McEvoy and John McGlew of St. Fechin’s GAA Club.

Tickets for the draw, which will be held in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda on 30th December 2018, cost €100 and can be purchased on www.winafeckinhouse.com.

Keep up-to-date with the campaign at www.facebook.com/winafeckinhouse

You may also be interested in:

Monthly UK Recruitment Round-up May 2018

Related News

As Ireland changes, so does...
0 Shares April 26, 2018 in Sport

Exiles suffer Irwin injury scare...
0 Shares April 26, 2018 in Sport, videos

McCurtains overcome 14-man Garryowen
0 Shares April 19, 2018 in Sport

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register