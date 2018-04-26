Win a Feckin House in Louth

April 26, 2018

One lucky winner will win a house worth over €280,000 in December

St. Fechin’s GAA Football Club, one of Co. Louth’s best known clubs from the village of Termonfeckin just outside Drogheda, has officially launched its new campaign – Win A Feckin House. As part of the initiative, the GAA club has put up a mighty €280,000, four-bedroom home as the top prize in its fundraising raffle.

Working with a local developer, the club secured a house in Termonfeckin’s Castle Park development, which is in close proximity to the stunning Termonfeckin beach, two schools and two world-class golf courses – Baltray and Seapoint.



Speaking at the launch, which was held at the club’s ground on a beautiful spring evening, Club Chairman John Mc Evoy said: “We’ve been looking to get a community centre project off the ground for a number of years and have been thinking of ways in which we could raise the money. We think ‘Win A Feckin House’ is a feckin great idea!”

“We have a wonderful 21-acre site here and the community centre would be a fantastic facility not only for our members, but the wider community at large.”

As well as the house, there are a range of other prizes up for grabs, including a Mediterranean cruise, a four-ball plus dinner at former Irish Open host course Baltray and an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona.

Tickets for the draw, which will be held in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda on 30th December 2018, cost €100 and can be purchased on www.winafeckinhouse.com.

Keep up-to-date with the campaign at www.facebook.com/winafeckinhouse

