Win a copy of the most critically acclaimed TV drama of the year, Chernobyl

On 26 April 1986 in Pripyat, Ukraine, in the then USSR, one of the worst nuclear accidents in history happened.

The Soviet authorities, led at the time by Mikhail Gorbachev, did not admit to anything until 28 April when the radiation was detected in Sweden and, even then, falsely claimed that it had been only a minor incident.

To this day it remains one of only two nuclear disasters rated a seven – maximum severity – on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale (INES) introduced in 1990 by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – the other being Fukushima in Japan in 2011.

Sky Original drama Chernobyl explores the truth, and the lies, surrounding that disastrous nuclear power plant explosion.

What the critics are saying:

‘TV that doesn’t just get you thinking, it stops you sleeping ★★★★★’

BBC

‘Devastatingly powerful – no piece of dramatised non-fiction has ever felt this authentic ★★★★★’ –

Irish Independent

‘Riveting – and utterly horrifying…beautifully crafted…one of the best television dramas so far this year’

The Daily Telegraph

‘Gripping, weighty drama is a triumph…timely, bleak,

intelligent and compelling’

The Independent

A drama so powerful you can almost feel the radiation pumping out of the screen

The Times

‘Compelling, vital television… a staggering, unmissable achievement which will haunt you for weeks…one of the most affecting and haunting shows to emerge this century’

Metro

‘Enthralling, quietly spectacular, meticulously researched’

The Observer