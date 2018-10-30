‘What’s On’ guide for November, with Willie Moone

October 30, 2018

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Arts & Culture

Brian McFadden (yes, him) belts out some Soul Classics with some Special Guests at Boisdale of Canary Wharf, 15 Cabot Square, E14 4QT from Tuesday, November 6th to Friday, November 9th

The Eskies play Nells Jazz and Blues, 3 North End Crescent, W14 8TG on Wednesday, November 7th

Seamus Fogarty plays the Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB on Wednesday, November 7th.

Against The Law’, Fergus O’Brien’s docu-drama about a writer who was prosecuted for a gay affair in the 1950s, is screened at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday November 8th.

‘Around The Fire’ Storytelling with Kate Corkery, Steve Lally and Paula Flynn, at ICC Hammersmith on Friday November 9th. ‘Steve and Paula together capture the true essence of the bardic tradition. Together they weave a web of classic Irish folk and Fairy Stories linked with songs and poetry from their own personal repertoires and the archives of the old masters. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and wonder, whilst on this journey of love, adventure and mystery.’

Gráinne Duffy plays Under the Bridge, Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, SW6 1HS on Friday, November 9th

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones play Whelans, 13-15 Selsdon Road, Croydon CR2 6PW on Friday, November 9th

Belfast Punk legends The Defects play the 229 club, 229 Great Portland Street, W1W 5PN on Saturday, November 10th along with the U.K. SUBS + Desperate Measures

‘Corner Boys’ , John MacKenna’s play ‘set in a small Irish village in 1963, during the historic Irish visit of US President John F Kennedy, exposes the light and dark sides of rural Irish life in the sixties’.

Tamsin Snow’s first UK Solo Exhibition, Spare Face, is an immersive moving image installation taking place at Block 336 , 336 Brixton Road, SW9 7AA until Saturday, November 10th.

‘Witch’ with The Embers Collective at Balabam, 58-60 High Road, N15 6JU on Sunday, November 11th . ‘A very special female-only Embers event; an evening of tales all about WITCHES.’

Wes Dalton takes his Funny Feckers comedy night to The Dean Swift, 10 Gainsford Street, SE1 2NE on Monday, November 12th. ‘A fun, friendly night aimed at bringing acts and audience together through laughter, silliness and plenty of shenanigans!!! The launch date for our new weekly night.’

Dylan Moran plays the Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9DZ on Wednesday, November 14th and Thursday, November 15th.

Finbar Furey plays Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Thursday, November 15th

Jason Byrne plays the Leicester Square Theatre , 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX from Thursday November 15th to Saturday November 17th.

Delorentos play Oslo, 1A Amhurst Road, E8 1LL on Saturday, November 17th , with Pillow Queens providing support.

The 2018 Irish Literary Society WB Yeats Lecture, ‘On The Pavement Grey: WB Yeats in Utopian Bedford Park’, will be delivered by Cahal Dallat at the Embassy of Ireland on Monday, November 19th . ‘With guests Ciarán Hinds and Anne-Marie Fyfe, plus launch of the WB Yeats Bedford Park Artwork Project’.

Hothouse Flowers play the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12 8TT on Tuesday, November 20th . The Henry Girls provide support.

The 8th Irish Film Festival London runs from Wednesday November 21st to Sunday November 25th at the Regent Street Cinema, 307 Regent Street, W1B 2HW. ‘A programme of Drama, Documentary, Comedy, Irish Language Films, Animation and Shorts, plus a number of exclusive directors’ and cast Q&A sessions.’

The Wolfe Tones play The Norbury, 1300 London Road, SW16 4DG on Saturday, November 24th

Chasing Bono , a new comedy by Dick Clement & Ian La Frenais, adapted from Neil McCormick’s ‘I was Bono’s Doppelganger’, runs at the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE from Thursday, December 6th until mid-January.

Sports

London Irish RFC Supporters Club AGM on Thursday, November 1st at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU.

The next meeting of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club will be held in the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Friday, November 9th

Education

‘LGBT Equality & Ireland – Past and Present’ is a conference being held at Blenheim Central Office, 210 Wandsworth Road, SW8 2JU on Thursday, November 1st . ‘Speakers from across community in NI & Britain celebrate and champion a path to equality for our LGBT communities here and at home’. Hosted by Irish In Britain and London Irish LGBT Network; confirmed speakers include Clare Moore of Love Equality Northern Ireland, Elisha McCallion MP, Conor McGinn MP, Dr David Shaw and Dr Joanne McCarthy.

Unspeakable Truth – In conversation with Marina Carr’ at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday November 8th. In association with icap, ‘an evening of conversation with the award-winning writer, discussing the parallels between her work and psychotherapy and how both search to find ways to speak about the unspeakable.’

‘Teaching Irish in London 2019’ is a conference hosted by Conradh na Gaeilge and held at the University of Liverpool in London, 33 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1AG on Saturday, December 1st . ‘A day of talks, workshops and discussion especially for parents, teachers, education providers, and all those interested in being actively involved in London’s Irish-language community.’

‘Creating dementia-friendly services’ conference at the Resource Centre, 356 Holloway Road, N7 6PA on Tuesday, December 4th . Irish In Britain’s Cuimhne programme will be discussed as a case study: ‘The Irish Memory Loss Alliance – a whole community approach to dementia’

As part of the Institute of Historical Research’s Modern Religious History seminar schedule, Dr Kristof Smeyers presents ‘Blood ties. Stigmata and society in Britain and Ireland, c.1800-1945’ at the University of London Senate House, Malet Street, WC1E 7HU on Wednesday, December 5th

Community & Charities

‘IEF Comedy Night’ is a night of stand-up at Camden IC on Friday November 2nd in aid of the Integrated Education Fund. ‘Ed Byrne, Grainne Maguire, Wendy Wason, Carl Donnelly and Lou Sanders will come together and stand up in support of the Integrated Education Fund, the charity which works to grow integrated education in Northern Ireland in response to parental demand.’ One of the MeetUp groups is going to this.

Haringey IC are hosting NovaFridays every first and last Friday of the month from 6pm ‘til late. ‘There will be a live DJ, BBQ and special drink promotions. Children are welcome until 9pm. It will be a great opportunity to meet new people within the community, catch up with friends or begin your weekend.’

Since 2000, the Irish Rambling House has been coming over to Britain to entertain the exiles. ‘The two-hour show is set in a kitchen of olden times in Ireland and is packed with music, song, dance, storytelling and craic.’ The show comes to Camden IC on Saturday, November 3rd

The Irish Regiments Associations will be in attendance at the Field of Remembrance, Westminster Abbey on Thursday, November 8th from 10:30am. ‘Ticket only event; non-ticket holders can enter from 1pm onwards. The area will be open until Sunday, November 18th.’ The Combined Irish Regiments’ Commemorative Service and Wreath Laying takes place at St Patrick’s Chapel, Westminster Cathedral from 2pm.

Irish-themed dinner and dance event in aid of Brain Tumour Research Charity, ‘In Sue’s Name’, at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, N11 1NL on Friday, November 16th

You might also be interested in this article