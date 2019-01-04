‘What’s On’ guide for January, with Willie Moone

January 4, 2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

ARTS AND CULTURE:

GLUE, the first feature-length film by Irish artist Oisín Byrne, with artist and collaborator Gary Farrelly, is screened at Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art, St James’s, SE14 6AD from Wednesday January 9th to Sunday February 3rd. ‘Told through manic and confessional monologues and dialogues, Gary – a cross-dressing narcoleptic – delivers a comic insight into our shattered subjectivity.’

Robin Tritschler sings a programme of Schumann at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Monday January 14th.

The London Irish Centre, Camden are launching their second-floor Chapel as ‘an intimate music “listening venue”; while artist performs it’s phones off / mouths shut. First up is MAGS on Thursday January 17th.

Niamh Cusack takes the role of Lady Macbeth in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Macbeth, running at the Barbican Theatre until Friday January 18th.

The Association of Mixed-Race Irish is co-promoting ‘Experience: everything mixed’, a ‘unique celebration of the global, diverse Mixed-Race Experience; a journey of self-awareness and belonging, claiming and exploring mixedness through music, poem, comedy and multi-media presentations’ at The Maxilla Social Club, 2 Maxilla Walk, W10 6NQ on Saturday January 19th.

Brendan Power and Tim Edey, voted Best Duo at The BBC Folk Awards, play ICC Hammersmith on Saturday January 19th.

Ailish Tynan is on the bill in a programme ‘celebrating January’ at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Thursday January 24th.

The Lost Brothers, whose latest album was shortlisted for Album of the Year at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards and included in The Irish Times Best Of 2018, play ICC Hammersmith on Friday January 25th. ‘Like the ghost of Hank Williams whispering a secret to the Everly Brothers’.

Some of Ireland’s finest writers and performers, including Martin Hayes, Stephen Rea, Joseph O’Connor and Fergal Keane, appear at the Barbican Hall on Wednesday January 30th for ‘Imagining Ireland’, a concert of word and music exploring Irish life in England.

Gavin James plays the Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, NW1 8QP on Thursday January 31st.

The closing date for submissions for the Irish Heritage Music Bursary for Composition is Thursday January 31st. ‘The new bursary is to the value of £3,000, for an original classical music composition on an Irish theme by a young Irish composer based in Ireland or Britain.’

St. Brigid’s Festival from Thursday January 31st to Monday February 4th.

Michael McHale accompanies Michael Collins (clarinet) in a programme of ‘Reinecke, Stanford, Brahms and more’ at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Saturday February 9th.

MEETINGS AND NETWORKS:

London Irish Lawyers Association host An Evening with Tony Connelly, Europe Editor for RTÉ News and Current Affairs, at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, EC2Y 8HQ on Wednesday January 9th.

BITA Construction Network Lunch at the Lansdowne Club, 9 Fitzmaurice Place, W1J 5JD on Friday January 25th. ‘Great networking opportunities in an exceptional venue.’ Followed by a terrific aftershambles at The King’s Head, 10 Stafford Street, W1S 4RX curated by the Spangly Jacket.

Trish Halpin, editor-in-chief at Marie Claire, will be the guest speaker at the Women’s Irish Network breakfast on Wednesday January 30th at Corrigans of Mayfair, 28 Upper Grosvenor Street, W1K 7EH

SPORTS:

London GAA: NFL Div 4 clash v Limerick on Sunday January 27th at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX.

London GAA: NHL Div 2A clash v Mayo on Sunday February 3rd at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX.

EDUCATION:

Tiernan Brady, who held senior roles in the Marriage Equality campaigns in Ireland and Australia, will be discussing his experiences, with a view on what a new vote on a Brexit deal should look like, in the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday January 9th.

The Embassy of Ireland is hosting a Funding Workshop for prospective applicants for the 2019 grant round for the Irish Government’s Emigrant Support Programme on Thursday January 17th.

COMMUNITIES AND CHARITIES

The Harrow Whiskey Festival runs from Friday January 11th to Saturday January 12th at the Best Western Plus Grim’s Dyke Hotel, Old Redding, Harrow Weald, HA3 6SH.

Applications for the 2019 grant round for the Irish Government’s Emigrant Support Programme will open on Wednesday January 16th. The deadline for applications is 5.30pm on Wednesday February 20th.