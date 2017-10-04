Willesden Green pub faces demolition

October 4, 2017

The Queensbury pub in Willesden Green is facing demolition with plans submitted to build 48 new homes on the Walm Lane site.

It’s the second time in five years that the historic community pub, which is located in a conservation area opposite Willesden Green tube station, has come under threat, having saved by campaigners in 2012.

A pre-planning exhibition on the building’s future was being held there on September 28 and September 29, to the surprise of Willesden Green residents.

Community use

The plans have been put forward by developers Winston Group, who have promised to provide a new pub and a “large conference room for community use” in its new redevelopment. Those plans, though, would mean destroying the original Queensbury building.

Save the Queensbury campaigner, Ian Elliot said: “We got off to a bit of a bad start really.

“They may have put 3,000 leaflets through letter boxes to tell people about the exhibition but we just found out by word of mouth.

“Even Dizzie Rascals, the group that runs toddler classes in the pub every morning, didn’t know about it.”

A previous application to build a ten-storey block on the site was thrown out by the council in 2015.

Mr Elliot added: “We knew there was risk of the site being developed because it’s owned by property developers, but we wanted to encourage them to build around the building where there’s still plenty of space to do something.”

A Winston Group spokesman said: “After carefully reflecting on the considerations of the council and most importantly those of residents, we believe our new high-quality design would be a great addition to the local area.

“This mixed-use development would protect the character of the local area and compliment the character of the Mapesbury and Willesden Green conservation areas.

“Whilst these new homes are much needed, our plans safeguard the future of the pub, and its community function, that people campaigned to keep.”

