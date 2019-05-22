A Wicklow welcome for the royals

05/22/2019

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are this week spending two days in Wicklow – their first visit since last year’s four-day trip.

The Royals are set to visit a number of locations in County Wicklow such as Powerscourt, Glendalough and the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation.

Camilla will also pay a visit to a women’s refuge in Bray.

Earlier this month, it was reported that gardaí were carrying out security sweeps of locations where the Royals are due to visit.

Heir to the British throne, Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years, but security sources told The Journal news website that additional security will be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.

The pair visited Ireland in June last year on a four-day trip.

During their stay, they visited a number of locations in Cork and Kerry, including Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Northern Ireland during their trip where they laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh.

Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day this year, Prince Charles said during an event at the Embassy of Ireland in London that he was “determined” to visit all the counties in Ireland as part of an effort to maintain the relationship between Ireland the UK.

“Above all we are friends, we are partners and we are the closest of near neighbours, bound together by everything that we have in common – and by just how far we have come together,” he said.

“If I may say so ladies and gentlemen, this is precisely why it has been of such importance to both my wife and myself that we too should visit Ireland so often over these past few years – to experience and celebrate as best we can the unparalleled bonds between our two countries and to highlight just what a fundamental difference they make to us all.”

Charles said that he was “amazed” to find he had already visited 15 counties and vowed to attempt to take in the remaining 17 counties before he “drops dead”.

“And so, as our relationship evolves over the coming months and years, I have both the faith and the hope that the essential friendship between the people of Ireland and the people of the United Kingdom will not only endure but will renew itself for generations to come,” he added.

