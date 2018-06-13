Wicklow Skinny Dip breaks record

June 13, 2018

More than 2,500 women stripped off on a Wicklow beach for the world’s biggest skinny dip last Saturday

They bared all to set a new Guinness World Record and raise hundreds of thousands of euro for a children’s cancer charity.

The 2,505 naked women spent at least five minutes in the sea waters off Magheramore beach in County Wicklow. The participants, from all over Ireland, and 22 other countries raised more than €292,000 for the charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

The charity was set up in 2010 after Irishman Jimmy Norman’s 8-year-old daughter Aoibheann died from cancer, prompting the men at her funeral to wear pink ties because that was Aoibheann’s favourite colour.

The Wicklow splash smashed the previous record – 786 people in Perth, Western Australia. Dubliner Dee Featherstone launched the first “Strip and Dip” fundraising skinny dip in 2013 and organised last Saturday’s record breaking event.

“For those who have cancer, they’re taking ownership of their bodies again,” event organiser Dee Featherstone, a cancer survivor, told the Irish Times. “A lot of women said that the experience really changed their lives.”

Before last week-end it had raised €153,000.

