What’s On, with Willie Moone

October 3, 2018

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Woone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Arts and Culture

Kevin Doherty, Ciarán Tourish and James Delaney play a launch gig for their new album, ‘Hotel Fiesta’, at ICC Hammersmith on Saturday October 6th.

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/music-kevin-doherty-ciaran-tourish-and-james-delaney-hotel-fiesta-launch/

‘Devotions, Keepsakes and Talismans’ is the debut solo exhibition of artworks by Sara Baume, taking place at the Morley Gallery, 61 Westminster Bridge Road, SE1 7HT from Saturday October 6thto Saturday November 3rd.

https://www.morleycollege.ac.uk/events/1756-morley-gallery-sara-baume-devotions-keepsakes-and-talismans

‘Minihan Unframed’ is an exhibition of photographs by John Minihan, one of the world’s best portrait photographers, at ICC Hammersmith untilSunday October 7th. ‘A new exhibition of photographs celebrating Ireland’s great writers and poets, including images of Edna O’Brien, Thomas Kinsella, John Banville, Martin McDonagh, Colm Toibin, Michael D Higgins and many more.’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/john-minihan-exhibition-opening/

Owen McCafferty’s play ‘Quietly’ runs from Tuesday, October 9th to Saturday, October 22nd at the Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common North Side, SW4 OQW. ‘Is it always possible to forgive another, or are some actions too extreme to be absolved?’

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/quietly/

The Embers Collective is hosting a Storynight at the Torriano Meeting House, 99 Torriano Avenue, NW5 2RX on Wednesday, October 10th.

https://www.theemberscollective.com/events/2018/10/10/storynight-at-torriano-takeover-with-the-embers-collective

Six Irish films will be screened during the BFI London Film Festival which runs from Wednesday October 10th to Sunday, October 21st.

https://www.screenireland.ie/news/irish-film-set-to-shine-at-bfi-london-film-festival

The London Irish Film Club screens ‘Men of Arlington’ at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Thursday October 11th; ‘Natural Grace’, the documentary about Martin Hayes, on Thursday, October 25th; and ‘Breaking Ground’, the story of the London Irish Women’s Centre, on Thursday, November 8th.

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/lic-filmclub-menofarlington

In ‘Living A Wild Life’, taking place at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Thursday, October 11th, wildlife cameraman and presenter Colin Stafford-Johnson tells ‘hair-raising stories including filming and presenting the ‘Secret Life of the Shannon’, ‘Wild Ireland’ and ‘Living the Wildlife.’’

http://www.theirishworld.com/the-whole-world-is-colins-back-garden/

Ciarán Dowd brings ‘Don Rodolfo’ to the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE from Thursday, October 11th to Saturday, October 13th.

https://sohotheatre.com/shows/ciaran-dowd-don-rodolfo/

Having recently played support to Ed Sheeran and Luke Concannon, Tom Heath launches his new single ‘Fighting Talk’ at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Friday October 12th, with all proceeds going to the Samaritans.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tom-heath-fighting-talk-launch-party-tickets-48616379901

Declan O’Rourke performs ‘Chronicles of the Great Irish Famine’ at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Friday October 12th.

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/declan-o-rourke

Lisa Hannigan and s t a r g a z e play the Barbican Centre on Thursday October 4th. ‘Lisa Hannigan’s discography is given fresh symphonic impetus, performed live with contemporary chamber orchestra s t a r g a z e.’

https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2018/event/lisa-hannigan-with-s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e

ICC Hammersmith plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5pm and then there is a full session from 6:30pm. Everyone is welcome!’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/free-trad-music-session-5/

‘A Mother Brings her Son to be Shot’ gets a screening at UCL, 31-34 Gordon Square, WC1H 0PY on Thursday October 18th, followed by a Q&A with director Sinéad O’Shea.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-mother-brings-her-son-to-be-shot-film-screening-with-director-sinead-oshea-tickets-49692351160

ICC Hammersmith will be screening ‘Black 47’ on Friday October 19th, followed by a Q&A with director, Lance Daly.

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/film-black-47/

One of Ireland’s and Europe’s most important manuscripts, The Book of Durrow, will go on loan from Trinity College Dublin to the British Library as part of their exhibition ‘Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms: Art, Word, War’. A precursor to the Book of Kells, this exquisite 1,300-year-old work will be on display from Friday October 19th until next February.

http://blogs.bl.uk/digitisedmanuscripts/2018/09/the-book-of-durrow-to-be-displayed-at-the-british-library.html

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’ runs at the Vaudeville Theatre, 404 Strand, WC2R 0NH until Saturday October 20th.

https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/the-importance-of-being-earnest/

Belfast blues legend Jackie McAuley holes up in ICC Hammersmith on Saturday October 20th; he’ll be reading from ‘I, Sideman’ at a book launch event in the afternoon, and bringing the house down in the evening.

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/book-launch-i-sideman-by-jackie-mcauley/

The Embers Collective are teaming up with Cap’n Yoshke and the Runnin’ Bowlines for an afternoon of sea shanties and stories in SouthBank Centre on Tuesday October 23rdas part of London Literature Festival 2018. ‘We will be doing two sets between 11am and 3pm. Come on down!’

https://www.facebook.com/events/335906143621270/

‘Boundaries’ runs from Tuesday October 23rdto Sunday October 28that the Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common North Side, SW4 OQW. ‘What would drive a gang of thugs to systematically ruin a woman’s life, for no good reason?’

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/boundaries/

The Return to Camden Town festival runs from Tuesday October 23rdto Monday October 29th. Concerts, céilís, set dancing workshops and sessions, plus the odd album launch or two. Venues include Kings Place, The London Irish Centre, Camden, the Clayton Crown Hotel, the Fiddler’s Elbow, the King and Queen and the Green Note.

http://www.returntocamden.org/

The Friel Sisters + James Carty (flute), Gary Connolly (accordion,) & Reg Hall (piano) play the Green Note, 106 Parkway, NW1 7AN on Tuesday October 23rd.

http://www.greennote.co.uk/production/the-friel-sisters/

‘West London Poetry’ at ICC Hammersmith on Wednesday October 24th. ‘Hosted by Award-Winning Irish Poet, Niall McDevitt, with Trevor Joyce and Fergal Gaynor’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/poetry-go-west-london-with-niall-mcdevitt/

Return to Camden Town Festival double bill concert at the Clayton Crown Hotel, 142-152 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3ED on Wednesday October 24th. Featuring Buttons and Bows, and Fair Plé Ladies of London.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/buttons-and-bows-fair-ple-ladies-of-london-concert-tickets-48194854106

The London Irish Centre, Camden are hosting their next Celtic Craic evening on Thursday October 25th. ‘A regular monthly night of Irish music, poetry, prose and play readings, featuring the best in up-and-coming Irish writers and performers. There’s Guinness on tap, Taytos in full supply, red lemonade in the fridge, and an evening of entertainment you won’t find anywhere else in London. What’s not to love! Celtic Craic are always on the lookout for new musicians, poets and actors to ‘do their thing.’’

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celtic-craic-tickets-42724585385

Van Morrison and Robert Plant play the O2 onFriday October 26th.

https://www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/bluesfest-presents-robert-plant-van-morrison

Hubert Murray and George Boomsma play Green Note, 106 Parkway, NW1 7AN onFriday October 26th.

http://www.greennote.co.uk/production/hubert-murray-george-boomsma/

Wes Dalton takes his Funny Feckers comedy night to Hammersmith IC on Friday October 26th. ‘A fun, friendly night aimed at bringing acts and audience together through laughter, silliness and plenty of shenanigans!!!’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/comedy-funny-feckers/

Brendan Coyle delivers Conor McPherson’s vampire monologue ‘St. Nicholas’ at the Donmar Dryden Street, 3 Dryden Street, WC2E 9NB until Friday, October 5th

https://www.donmarwarehouse.com/production/6789/st-nicholas/

Frankie Gavin’s Roaring 20s Irish Orchestra + Members of the Tulla Céilí Band play Kings Place, 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Friday October 26th.

https://www.kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/folk/frankie-gavins-roaring-20s-irish-orchestra/

Blackstairs Rebel play Mazenod Social Club, Mazenod Avenue, NW6 4LS on Saturday October 27th(funds raised go to MAP – Medical Aid for Palestine); and the Man of Aran, 424-426 Alexandra Avenue, HA2 9TW on Sunday October 28th.

https://www.evensi.uk/blackstairs-rebel-mazenod-social-club-london-nw6-4ls-avenue-united-kingdom/264902921

Nu-folk singer Lewis Barfoot launches her new single Hecate at the Ivy House, 40 Stuart Road, SE15 3BE on Sunday October 28th.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lewis-barfoot-hecate-single-launch-tickets-49847301621

Finghin Collins accompanies Emma Johnson (clarinet) at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Sunday October 28th.

https://wigmore-hall.org.uk/whats-on/emma-johnson-finghin-collins-201810281130

Ye Vagabonds play The Old Church, Stoke Newington Church Street, N16 9ES on Monday October 29th.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ye-vagabonds-plus-guests-tickets-47990705492

A film documentary of ‘One Last Dance – An Chéad Damhsa’, Rita Marcalo’s two-month long perambulating dance between Guildford and Cloughjordan will be shown at the Live Art Development Agency, The Garrett Centre, 117a Mansford Street, E2 6LX on Tuesday October 30th.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lada-screens-restock-rethink-reflect-four-on-privilege-tickets-49848847244

Launch party for IMPOSTORS, the new album by We Cut Corners, at The Monarch, 40-42 Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8BG on Friday November 2nd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/223819564996906/

Aisling Bea is on the bill for ‘Live @ the Chapel’ at Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Saturday November 3rd.

https://www.unionchapel.org.uk/event/20181103-live-at-the-chapel-with-rob-delaney/

As part of Oscar Wilde Season LIVE, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre, will be broadcast to cinemas on Sunday November 4th.The Time and Leisure Studio, The Broadway, SW19 1QG will be among those taking the broadcast.

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/oscar-wilde-season-live-the-importance-of-being-earnest/time-and-leisure-studio/

The Eskies play Nells Jazz and Blues, 3 North End Crescent, W14 8TG on Wednesday, November 7th.

https://nellsjazzandblues.com/gig/the-eskies/

Seamus Fogarty plays the Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB on Wednesday, November 7th.

http://www.thelexington.co.uk/event.php?id=311

Famine-era “western” Black 47 is being screened at the Kiln Cinema, 269 Kilburn High Road, NW6 7JR from Friday, October 5th until Thursday, October 11th.

https://kilntheatre.com/whats-on/black-47-15/

Abandoman plays the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE from Monday October 1st to Saturday October 6th.

https://sohotheatre.com/shows/abandoman-aka-rob-broderick-pirate-radio/

The Barbara Stanley Gallery’s Mixed Group Exhibition, featuring works by Cormac O’ Leary, Jimmy Lawlor, Monica Boyle, Rod Coyne, Brian Ballard, Lisa Ballard and Orla de Brí, is currently on display at ICC Hammersmith.

http://www.irishartinlondon.com/exhibitions/

The Omnibus Theatre’s Irish Theatre Season ‘brings together an extraordinary group of Irish artists, poignantly marking the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement; celebrating community, reconciliation and belonging.’ First up is Lizzie Nunnery’s play ‘To Have to Shoot Irishmen’, running from Tuesday, October 2nd to Saturday, October 20th. ‘Inspired by true events, the production weaves movement and live folk song into a stirring tale of militarism, corruption and the power of rebellion.’ That’s at the Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common North Side, SW4 OQW

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/to-have-to-shoot-irishmen

Robin Tritschler sings Schubert at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Wednesday October 3rd.

https://wigmore-hall.org.uk/whats-on/robin-tritschler-malcolm-martineau-201810031930

Irish Bluesman and Sky Arts ‘Guitar Star’, David Skinner, plays the Horse and Wig, 14 Fulwood Place, WC1V 6HZ on Wednesday October 3rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/716897695313838/

The London Irish Centre, Camden’s next ‘London Irish Lectures’ event is to be held on Tuesday, October 9th– the speaker is Lorraine Maher, founder of #IAmIrish.

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/londonirishlectures-lorrainemaher

In ‘Writing Ireland – Brexit’, taking place at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Thursday October 4th, ‘three contemporary Irish writers will take part in an evening of readings and conversation, covering secrets and crime, borderlands, Brexit, and the Irish landscape – and the role that Irish writers can play in representing a rapidly changing society.’

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/writing-reland-brexit

Emerald Storm, the ‘New Irish Dance Sensation’, is on tour in October, playing at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Thursday October 4th; the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Friday October 5th; the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Saturday October 6th; the Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA on Monday October 8th; and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Sunday October 28th.

https://www.emeraldstorm.net/

‘Around The Fire’ Storytelling with Kate Corkery and Sharon Jacksties, at ICC Hammersmith on Friday October 12th. ‘Telling stories from the blessed Isle of Apples and beyond, Sharon will draw you close to their warmth as they glow through the growing darkness and rising mists at this magical time of year.’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/storytelling-around-the-fireside-with-kate-corkery-and-sharon-jacksties/

Beoga play OMEARA, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE on Friday October 12th.

http://www.omearalondon.com/events/beoga/

Martin McDonagh’s new play ‘A Very Very Very Dark Matter’, with Jim Broadbent as Hans Christian Andersen, runs at the Bridge Theatre, 3 Potters Fields Park, SE1 2SG from Friday October 12th until next January.

https://bridgetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/a-very-very-very-dark-matter/

Tyrone-based folk/trad/rock supergroup The Whistlin’ Donkeys play the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday October 13th.

http://www.claddagh-ring.co.uk/livemusic

Tamsin Snow’s first UK Solo Exhibition, Spare Face, is an immersive moving image installation taking place at Block 336, 336 Brixton Road, SW9 7AA from Saturday October 13th to Saturday November 10th, with a PV on Friday October 12th. The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of events, talks and publication.

https://www.cultureireland.ie/GB18/event/spare-face

‘Ceiliúradh Londáin’ at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Saturday October 13th. ‘A celebration of Irish life in London told through music, song, dance and the spoken word. Features a short sketch, ‘God’s Answer to Anoraks’, by John Dunne. Preceded by ‘Féile an Óige’ a festival of youth in the Kennedy Hall, 12-2pm (admission free), and culminating with a Seisiún Mór’.

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/ceiliradh-londain

‘Green & Blue’ is a play by Belfast-based company Kabosh, running at ICC Hammersmith on Saturday October 13th and Sunday October 14th.‘It explores the painful and humorous realities faced by the individuals who patrolled the Irish border during the height of the conflict. The play is based on an oral archive of serving Royal Ulster Constabulary and An Garda Síochána officers; the title reflects the colour of both uniforms.’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/theatre-green-blue/

Paul Brady and Andy Irvine play the Barbican Hall on Monday October 15th.

https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2018/event/andy-irvine-paul-brady

The final of the Best Dressed Irish Oyster Competition, run by Bord Bia, will be held at the Hero of Maida, 55 Shirland Road, W9 2JD on Monday October 15th. ‘To enter the competition, chefs must have submitted a written recipe, which will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts, who will then choose a shortlist of finalists.’

http://www.theirishworld.com/best-dressed-oyster-competition-chef-open/

In Concert, Colin Dunne, Irish dance’s most celebrated contemporary artist, dances to Tommie Potts’s ‘undanceable’ album ‘The Liffey Banks’ in The Pit at the Barbican Centre from Wednesday October 17thto Saturday October 20th. ‘Two artists united by a deep appreciation of tradition yet compelled by their desire to break it apart’.

https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2018/event/colin-dunne-concert-dance-umbrella

Dermot Kennedy plays Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2 1RJ on Wednesday October 17thand Thursday October 18th.

http://electricbrixton.uk.com/events-article.php?id=1158

Stephen James Smith plays St Pancras Old Church, Pancras Road, NW1 1UL on Thursday October 18th.

https://www.cultureireland.ie/GB18/event/stephen-james-smith-uk-book-launch-tour

Daniel O’Donnell plays the New Wimbledon Theatre, The Broadway, SW19 1QG on Wednesday October 10th.

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/daniel-odonnell/new-wimbledon-theatre/

Sharon Shannon plays The London Irish Centre, Camden on Friday October 5thand Saturday October 6th.

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/sharonshannon-oct5th

Meetings & Networks

Trinity Development & Alumni and Trinity Research & Innovation hold their inaugural ‘Innovation @ Trinity’ event at Science Gallery London, Great Maze Pond, SE1 9GU on Wednesday, October 3rd. “You can connect and network with fellow alumni while learning more about how Trinity spin-out companies are at the forefront of research and innovation. The evening will kick off with a panel chaired by Professor Gerard McHugh, followed by a networking reception”

https://ti.to/tcdAlumni/innovation-trinity-london-showcase-reception

BITAx (the chapter of the British Irish Trading Alliance focusing on young professionals and entrepreneurship) are hosting a Social Professional Networking Evening at Waxy O’Connor’s, 14-16 Rupert Street, W1D 6DD on Thursday October 4thfrom 6pm.

https://www.bita.ie/event/detail/bitax-london-networking-evening—4th-october.html

The London Irish Graduate Network hold their next Thirsty Thursday shindig at Nuala, 70-74 City Road, EC1Y 2BJ on Thursday October 4th. ‘A chance for us to meet with friends old and new, celebrate our Irish connections and do what we do best – have a drink or several! Absolutely no formalities, just a chance to have the craic. We always welcome new members, so everybody is welcome to join, bring your friends, colleagues, housemates, whoever – the more the merrier!’

https://www.facebook.com/events/282702945672479/

Chartered Accountants Ireland London Society Pan-Accountancy Professional Lunch at the Mansion House, EC4N 8BH on Friday October 5th.

https://www.charteredaccountants.ie/Meetings/Meeting.aspx?ID=32196

British Irish Trading Alliance’s next networking meeting will be held at the Rising Sun, 61 Carter Lane, EC4V 5DY on Thursday October 11thfrom 6pm.

https://www.bita.ie/event/detail/london—networking-evening-11th-october.html

London Irish Network, ‘a multi-activities social club, open to all Irish people, those of Irish descent and those with Irish interests’, hold a Club Night on the second Saturday of the month (which means this month it’ll be on October 13th), at the Skinners Arms, 114 Judd Street, WC1H 9NT.

http://www.londonirish.org.uk/

‘Winning the #RightToVote’, an ‘information and volunteering evening’ hosted by Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary, University of London, 67-69 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, WC2A 3JB on Monday October 15th. ‘Speaking on the evening will be Mary Hickman, Breda Corish and Senator Billy Lawless. There will be time for discussion, questions, and input as well as information on how to get more involved with the campaign.’

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/winning-the-righttovote-tickets-50389478286

Enterprise Ireland is supporting ExCeL London’s Digital Construction Week, running at ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL on Wednesday October 17th and Thursday October 18th. Their Opening Reception on Tuesday October 16this ‘an event for the people and organisations leading digital transition across Ireland and the UK.’

https://www.enterprise-ireland.com/en/Events/

In light of her artwork across the Blacklion-Belcoo Bridge, which straddles the Irish-Northern Irish border, Rita Duffy discusses what a feminist approach to Brexit and the Irish border might look like in ‘Feminism, Brexit and the Irish Border’ at the Courtauld Institute of Art, Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 0RN on Thursday, October 18th.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/feminism-brexit-and-the-irish-border-tickets-48879510933

British Irish Trading Alliance’s annual Gala Ball at the Savoy Hotel, Strand, WC2R 0EU on Saturday, October 20th. ‘A truly incredible evening featuring dance, magic, music and more’.

https://www.bita.ie/event/detail/savoy-gala-ball.html

The London Irish Construction Network Keynote Event in association with IIBN on Tuesday October 23rd at the Park Plaza County Hall Hotel, 1 Addington Street, SE1 7RY.

http://tlicn.com/event/tlicn-joint-event-with-iibn/

John Bruton and Professor Brigid Laffan are among the speakers at ‘Negotiating Brexit: Where Now?’, an all-day conference at the British Academy, 10-11 Carlton House Terrace, SW1Y 5AH on Tuesday, October 23rd.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/negotiating-brexit-where-now-tickets-50182431002

British Irish Trading Alliance is teaming up with Silver Shemmings Ash for a seminar for construction professionals, ‘Project Security’, on Wednesday October 24that the Grange City Hotel, 8-14 Cooper’s Row, EC3N 2BQ. The seminar will focus on ‘Collateral Warranties & Bonds, PI, Risk Allocation, Change Control & Contract Breach.This seminar will form an invaluable ‘pocket’ guide for construction professionals for use in your everyday work.’

https://www.bita.ie/event/detail/evening-seminar-invitation—project-security-.html

‘Unspeakable Truth – In conversation with Marina Carr’ at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday November 8th. In association with icap, ‘an evening of conversation with the award-winning writer, discussing the parallels between her work and psychotherapy.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/unspeakable-truth-in-conversation-with-marina-carr-tickets-49177618581

‘Around The Fire’ Storytelling with Kate Corkery, Steve Lally and Paula Flynn at ICC Hammersmith on Friday, November 9th. ‘Steve and Paula together capture the true essence of the bardic tradition. Together they weave a web of classic Irish folk and Fairy Stories linked with songs and poetry from their own personal repertoires and the archives of the old masters. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and wonder, whilst on this journey of love, adventure and mystery.’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/storytelling-around-the-fire-with-kate-corkery-steve-lally-and-paula-flynn/

Gráinne Duffy plays Under the Bridge, Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, SW6 1HS on Friday November 9th.

http://underthebridge.co.uk/events/thorbjorn-risager-black-tornado-grainne-duffy/

Leaker Sharon Sexton takes the role of Sloane in Jim Steinman’s ‘Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical’, running at the Dominion Theatre, 268-269 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 7AQuntil next January.

https://www.londontheatre.co.uk/show/bat-out-of-hell-the-musical

Sean Kearns (of Ballykissangel, Angela’s Ashes, The Boxer and such) stars in ‘The Comedy About A Bank Robbery’ (from the people who brought you ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’), running at the Criterion Theatre, 218-223 Piccadilly, W1V 9LB until next year sometime.

https://www.criterion-theatre.co.uk/the-comedy-about-a-bank-robbery?eventid=401

Sports

The next meeting of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club will be held in the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday October 6th. ‘A Special Celebratory Evening to mark October 30th Anniversary of our first Senior appearance at the European Championship Finals in 1988 together with October 20th Anniversary of our Double European Championship Success at Under-16 and Under-18 level during the summer of 1998. With Special Guests Tony Galvin and Packie Bonner’. They have another get-together onFriday November 9th.

https://rissc.org/event/special-celebratory-evening/

London Irish RFC play London Scottish in a Championship fixture at the Athletic Ground, Twickenham Road, Richmond TW9 2SF on Sunday October 7th.

https://www.london-irish.com/fixtures/7-oct-2018-london-scottish-v-london-irish/s200039458/

London GAA hold a Club/University Development 7s Blitz on Saturday October 13th at the ground of Tir Chonaill Gaels, Berkley Avenue, Greenford UB6 0NZ.

http://londongaa.org/news-detail/10039558/

Education

Joanna Bogle will be conducting the following walking tours this month: Sunday October 7th– ‘Southwark and the Borough’ (meet at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, O’Meara Street, SE1 1TD for 4pm); Tuesday October 9th– ‘For King and Country’ (meet on the steps of Westminster Cathedral, SW1P 1QW, for 6:30pm); Sunday October 21st– ‘The King’s Good Servant’ (meet on the steps of the Church of Our Most Holy Redeemer and St Thomas More, Cheyne Row, SW3 5HS for 4pm).

http://www.catholichistorywalks.com/forthcoming-walks

Professor Marianne Elliot gives the Brendan Mac Lua Commemorative Lecture, ‘Why 1968 still Matters – Northern Ireland at the Crossroad’, at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday October 11th.

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/lecture-why-1968-still-matters-northern-ireland-at-the-crossroad/

Fintan O’Toole lectures on ‘The Nightmare of History: Brexit, Ireland and the English Revolution’ at the University of London Senate House, Malet Street, WC1E 7HU on Monday October 15th.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-nightmare-of-history-brexit-ireland-and-the-english-revolution-with-fintan-otoole-tickets-47951889392

Professor David Farrell of UCD and Dr Jane Suiter of DCU discuss ‘Citizens’ Assemblies: How can the UK learn from Ireland?’ at The Rubin Building, UCL, 29 / 30 Tavistock Square, WC1H 9QU on Monday, October 15th.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/citizens-assemblies-how-can-the-uk-learn-from-ireland-tickets-49424544142

Barry Carse will address the London Area of the Irish Railway Record Society on ‘Valencia Harbour Branch’at the Calthorpe Arms, 252 Gray’s Inn Road, WC1X 8JR on Thursday October 18th. ‘This most westerly and scenic Irish line had a character all of its own.’

https://irrslondon.com/next-events/

As part of the IES Irish Studies Seminar schedule, Dr. Rosie Lavan (Trinity College Dublin) will speak on a title TBC at the University of London Senate House, Malet Street, WC1E 7HU on Thursday October 18th.

https://www.ies.sas.ac.uk/events/event/16297

Author and lecturer, Ivan Gibbons, will give a talk at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday October 25th to mark the launch of his new book ‘Drawing the Line: The Irish Border in British Politics’. ‘This highly topical book charts the genesis of the Irish border in the early twentieth century emphasising how much it dominated British politics and subsequent Anglo-Irish relations ever since. “Drawing the Line” provides a concise explanation of the historic background to the current controversy, the reasons for British indifference and ignorance on the subject and what the future of the border might be.’

https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/book-launch-drawing-the-line-the-irish-border-in-british-politics-by-dr-ivan-gibbons/

Community & Charities

Haringey IC are hosting NovaFridays every first and last Friday of the month from 6pm ‘til late. ‘There will be a live DJ, BBQ and special drink promotions. Children are welcome until 9pm. It will be a great opportunity to meet new people within the community, catch up with friends or begin your weekend.’

https://www.facebook.com/HICCCN17/photos/a.390933787738286/1109983755833282/?type=3&theater

Solace Women’s Aid’s annual Rock Against Violence live gig takes place at Dingwalls, 11 Middle Yard, NW1 8AB on Friday October 12th. ‘Rock Against Violence is a great night out featuring fantastic local talent and supporting an organisation that provides much needed services and support for women and children across London.’

http://dingwalls.com/event/rock-against-violence/

Mind Yourself are holding Coffee Mornings on Friday October 12th and Friday October 26th from 10:30am in the Kennedy Hall at The London Irish Centre, Camden. ‘Come along for a cupán tae, a chat and share information about events and activities happening locally. All are welcome!’

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Pages/Events/Category/mind-yourself

Engineers Ireland 5-a-side Football Tournament at Goals Wembley, Alperton Lane, HA0 1JH on Saturday October 13th. ‘All proceeds from the tournament will go to Mind Yourself’

http://www.engineersireland.ie/groups/regions/gb/events/5-a-side-soccer-tournament.aspx

Betsy’s Closet Swap Shop comes to The London Irish Centre, Camden on Saturday October 13th. ‘Why shop, when you can swap? Why buy, when you can try? Why spend, when you can mend?’

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/betsys-closet-swap-shop-tickets-49646244253

The next Mind Yourself Walk and Wonderevent, on Tuesday October 23rd, is a visit to the reservoirs at Stoke Newington ‘to admire the wetlands and wildlife, with a stop for tea. Meet outside Camden Town Tube Station (Northern Line) by 2pm; the walk will finish by 4:30pm’

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Pages/Events/Category/mind-yourself

CICA Culture Golf Classic on Friday October 26th at Mill Hill Golf Club,100 Barnet Way, NW7 3AL. ‘We are hopeful of having players and sponsors representing each and every county of Ireland.’

http://www.cicalondon.org/

‘Ballroom Battles’, the charity fundraising event that ye all got the headsup on earlier in the year, takes place on Saturday October 27that St. Mary’s, Wyndham Place, York Street, W1H 1PQ. ‘A motley crew of dancers have agreed to foxtrot, salsa and waltz up on stage in front of hundreds of people, all in aid of Self Help Africa and the London Irish Centre charity.’

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/ballroom-battles

Putney Social are holding a Halloween Party at The Putney Pantry, St Mary’s Church, Putney High Street SW15 1SN on Saturday October 27th. ‘Come and enjoy this unusual venue under Putney Bridge, with resident DJ’s in attendance. Fancy dress is encouraged but not compulsory.’

https://www.meetup.com/Putney-Social-group/events/248658881/

‘IEF Comedy Night’ is a night of stand-up at The London Irish Centre, Camden on Friday November 2ndin aid of the Integrated Education Fund. ‘Ed Byrne, Grainne Maguire and Wendy Wason will come together and stand up in support of the Integrated Education Fund, the charity which works to grow integrated education in Northern Ireland in response to parental demand.’

https://www.londonirishcentre.org/Event/ief-comedy-night-ed-byrne