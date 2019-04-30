‘What’s On’ guide for May, with Willie Moone

04/30/2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Arts & Culture

– ‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners’ – the show ‘telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan’ comes to the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Wednesday May 1st (two shows).

– The recording of the Vaudeville Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, is screened at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Thursday May 2nd.

– The Undertones play the Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, NW1 8QP on Thursday May 2nd.

– Ciarán Dowd brings ‘Don Rodolfo’ to the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE from Thursday May 2nd to Saturday May 4th.

– B*Witched play The Grand, Clapham, 21-25 Saint John’s Hill, SW11 1TT on Friday May 3rd.

– Traditional music sesh at the Golden Lion, 88 Royal College Street, NW1 0TH on Friday May 3rd.

– Daniel O’Donnell plays the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Saturday May 4th; good luck getting tickets now though.

– Imelda May plays the London Palladium, Argyll Street, W1F 7TF on Monday May 6th.

– David O’Doherty headlines Live At The Chapel at the Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Saturday May 11th.

– Walking On Cars play O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12 8TT on Wednesday May 15th.

– Gaelic Voices Festival at Camden IC on Saturday May 18th. ‘A day of music, song, spoken word, workshops, activities and community building for all those interested in the Irish language.

– London’s Irish is a ‘night full of the best Irish comics’ at the Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Cambridge Heath Road, E2 0EL on Tuesday May 21st. Chris Kent, James OD and Matthew McAloone are on the bill.

– Mick Flannery plays OMEARA, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE on Friday May 24th.

– Tola Custy, Laoise Kelly and In Good Company play ICC Hammersmith on Friday May 24th.

– Christy Moore plays the Royal Festival Hall on Friday May 24th and Saturday May 25th.

– Ye Vagabonds play the Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB on Monday May 27th.

– Emily Mae Winters launches her new album, ‘High Romance’, at the Water Rats, 328 Gray’s Inn Road, WC1X 8BZ on Tuesday May 28th.

– Camden IC’s Book Club will be discussing ‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney on Tuesday May 28th.

– Lankum play Cafe Oto, 18–22 Ashwin Street, E8 3DL on Tuesday May 28th and Wednesday May 29th.

– Mary Black plays O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12 8TT on Friday May 31st.

– Seamus Heany’s 80th birthday is celebrated by the National Poetry Library Book Club at the SouthBank Centre on Monday June 3rd.

– In ‘Essaying The Body’, Sinéad Gleeson and Emilie Pine discuss their recent books of essays at ICC Hammersmith on Wednesday June 5th, hosted by the Irish Literary Society

– ‘Celtic-Caribbean Crossings’ with Jacqueline Hynes and Keith Waithe at ICC Hammersmith on Saturday June 8th. ‘A host of Irish and Afro-Caribbean musicians bring you a night of the most amazing Afro-Celtic Music Fusion!!’

Meetings & Networks

– Sligo Business Network London host a ‘Sligo Comes to London’ event at the Marylebone Hotel, 6 Bulstrode Street, W1U 2JF on Wednesday May 1st. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sligo-comes-to-london-1st-may-2019-tickets-58602881797

– British Irish Chamber of Commerce Members Reception at the offices of Fenwick Elliott LLP, Aldwych House, 71-91 Aldwych, WC2B 4HN on Thursday May 2nd.

– Irish International Business Network host ‘An Evening with Conor O’Shea’, head coach of the Italian national rugby team and former Irish International, at Metro Bank, 1 Southampton Row, WC1B 5HA on Tuesday May 7th.

– The London Irish Construction Network’s 10th Birthday celebration to be hosted at the Embassy of Ireland on Tuesday May 14th.

– Bridget Walsh, Senior Partner at Ernst & Young, will be the guest speaker at the Women’s Irish Network breakfast on Wednesday May 15th at Corrigans of Mayfair, 28 Upper Grosvenor Street, W1K 7EH

Sports

– Irish RUN London are holding their next gallop on Saturday May 4th. ‘Meeting point: The Lodge Cafe, Hyde Park Corner. Time: 09:15

– London GAA: London Masters v Galway at the ground of Tir Chonaill Gaels, Berkley Avenue, Greenford UB6 0NZ on Saturday May 4th.

– London Irish RFC play Ealing Trailfinders in the RFU Championship Cup Final at Trailfinders Sports Club, Castle Bar, Vallis Way, W13 0DD on Saturday May 4th.

– Galway GAA Gathering at The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday May 4th. ‘On the eve of the London V Galway game, Galway Bay FM Sports will be broadcasting live.

– London GAA: Connacht Senior Football Championship QF clash v Galway on Sunday May 5th at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX.

– London GAA: London Masters v Cavan at a venue TBC on Saturday May 11th.

– London Irish Amateur RFC Golf Society Day, Saturday June 1st.

– London Irish 7s at Hazelwood, weekly tournaments starting June 3rd.

Education

– Photographer Jim Campbell talks about his latest exhibition, ‘Journey Into the Unknown’, at The Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1 6QR on Friday May 3rd. ‘Jim spent over three months in Syria and Iraq, documenting the lives of ordinary people caught up in a war zone.’

– Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain continue their Irish language children’s class alongside the monthly Grúpa Spraoi Londain play group at Camden IC on Saturday May 4th and Saturday May 25th. ‘Ideal for children who are quite new to the Irish language but have a keen interest in learning it’.

– Dr. Sabina Brennan (TCD) will be launching her book ‘100 Days to a Younger Brain’ at the Embassy of Ireland on Tuesday May 7th.

– Irish Film School is giving a Visual Effects (VFX) Taster Course at Waterloo Creative Studio, ‘Old Paradise Yard’, 20 Carlisle Lane, (Royal Street corner) next to Archbishop’s Park, SE1 7LG on Saturday May 18th.

Community & Charities

– Quiz night (with fish & chip supper) at South London Irish Association, 138-140 Hartfield Road, SW19 3TG on Friday May 3rd.

– Ceili Mix night in St. Joseph’s Parish Centre, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE on Friday May 3rd. ‘Dancing, waltzes, Quicksteps, Sets and Ceilí Dances.’

– Hammersmith IC plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

– Kerry Association’s Family Fun Day / London Irish Nomads v Kerry Munster Stags shindig at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU on Saturday May 4th.

– Camden IC kick host a traditional Irish breakfast on Friday May 10th ‘to give a very warm Irish welcome to the London Roses who will visit the London Irish Centre as part of their Rose tour!’

– Bridie Cunningham is hosting a Charity Pub Quiz in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, at The Finery, 23 Great Castle Street, W1G 0JA on Tuesday May 14th. ‘More people die from Lung Cancer than breast, bowel and pancreatic put together, yet it receives the least funding! Come and join us for a fun pub quiz to raise funds for a worthy cause.’ For further details contact Bridie on Bridiecunningham@hotmail.com or 07771 537768.

– This season’s London Irish Amateur RFC Community Run will take place on Saturday May 18th at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU.

– Irish Youth Foundation (UK) 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Rotunda Restaurant and Bar, Kings Place, 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Thursday May 23rd. ‘The IYF has awarded over £5 million since 1989 to help make a difference to the lives of young Irish people in need and their families in the UK. We think there’s no better way to mark the moment than to gather together for food, drinks and an evening of good craic!’

– The Longford Association in London’s Annual Golf Day will take place on Friday June 7th at West Middlesex Golf Club, Greenford Road, Southall UB1 3EE.