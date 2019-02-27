‘What’s On’ guide for March, with Willie Moone

February 27, 2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Meetings & Networks

London Irish Graduate Network are going on a Soup Run on Friday March 1st. ‘We’re hoping to run the first of many soup runs to help give back to the homeless people of London; all you’ll need to do is join a conveyor belt of sandwich makers and then hand them out in teams to those in need.’ That’s from 6:30pm at 29-31 Oxford Street, W1D 2DR.

Women’s Irish Network Reception at the Embassy of Ireland, to celebrate International Women’s Day, on Monday March 4th. ‘This year we will be joined by author Emma Dabiri.’

British Irish Trading Alliance’s next networking meeting will be held at the Rising Sun, 61 Carter Lane, EC4V 5DY on Thursday March 14th from 6pm.

Savills Ireland is hosting an Irish Residential Property Showcase at their offices in 33 Margaret Street, W1G 0JD on Thursday March 14th. ‘We will be exhibiting our prime Irish properties including Residential, New Homes, Country Homes, Farms and Estates to potential buyers based in London and surrounding areas looking to move to Ireland.’

Engineers Ireland: Peter Quinn will give his Presidential Address at the Institution of Civil Engineers, One Great George Street, SW1P 3AA on Thursday March 28th – ‘The current housing crisis in Ireland; the principal contributing factors, the key stakeholders and the role of engineers; geographic factors, infrastructure requirements and predicted population growth.’

Arts & Culture

The Embers Collective are heading ‘Back to the Woods’ at The Vaults, Leake Street, SE1 7NN on Friday March 1st.

Hammersmith IC plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

‘Maupassant in Love’ is an Irish Theatre presentation, running at the Etcetera Theatre, 265 Camden High Street, NW1 7BU until Friday March 1st. ‘A series of Maupassant short stories especially adapted for the stage, exploring Maupassant’s obsession with love.’

Rosie Stewart plays the Cellar Upstairs at the Calthorpe Arms, 252 Gray’s Inn Road, WC1X 8JR on Saturday March 2nd.

Andrew Nolan hosts South Ken Comedy every Saturday evening at the South Kensington Comedy Club (above The Hoop & Toy Pub), 34 Thurloe Place, SW7 2HQ; the next shindig is Saturday March 2nd. ‘Featuring the best up and coming as well as established acts from the comedy circuit.’

Leaker and tour guide, Nick Heneghan, runs his well-received London Literary Pub Crawl tours, starting from Fitzrovia, every Saturday. And now he’s running a Speakeasy Cabaret at the Wheatsheaf, 25 Rathbone Place, W1T 1JB on the first Saturday of the month (so the next shows would be March 2nd and April 6th). ‘A mix of spoken word event and brilliant, best-of-the-Edinburgh-Festival acts.’

Paddy Keenan, Frankie Gavin and Dermot Byrne play ICC Hammersmith on Saturday March 2nd.

Seamus O’Rourke plays ICC Hammersmith on Sunday March 3rd.

The recording of the Vaudeville Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, ‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’, is screened at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Wednesday March 6th.

‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners’ – the show ‘telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan’ plays at the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Thursday March 7th; the Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX on Sunday March 10th; the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Friday March 15th; the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Thursday March 28th; and at the Richmond Theatre, The Green, Richmond, TW9 1QJ on Sunday March 31st.

Tilted Wig Productions bring their production of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ to the Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA from Thursday March 7th to Saturday March 9th.

‘Around The Fire’ Storytelling with Kate Corkery and Daniel Morden, whose ‘lucid, passionate retellings of Greek myths have thrilled audiences all over the world’, at ICC Hammersmith on Friday March 8th.

Fresh from the Edinburgh and Dublin Fringe festivals, award-winning comedian Áine Gallagher comes to the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA to perform her mixed Gaeilge / Bearla shows on Wednesday March 13th.

The St Patrick’s Celebration at Brick Lane Music Hall, 443 North Woolwich Road, E16 2DA runs from Friday March 15th to Thursday March 21st. ‘Hosted by Vincent Hayes, with Ross Tomlinson, Ciara Power, Victoria Yellop and The Bachelors’.

The St. Patrick’s Film Festival London runs from Friday March 15th to Sunday March 17th at the

Regent Street Cinema, 307 Regent Street, W1B 2HW.

Tommy Marren, writer of ‘It’s the Real McCoy’ and ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’, brings his new play, ‘The 3 Hail Mary’s’ to the Colosseum, Rickmansworth Road, Watford, WD17 3JN on Saturday March 16th.

Picture This play the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 9-17 Highgate Road, NW5 1JY on Tuesday March 19th.

‘Blood Upon the Rose’, the musical based on the love story of Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett, comes to the Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9DZ on Saturday March 30th.

Tommy Fleming plays the Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Saturday March 30th.

Sports

Irish RUN London are holding their next gallop on Saturday March 2nd. ‘Meeting point: The Lodge Cafe, Hyde Park Corner. Time: 09:15 warm-up followed by a prompt 09:30 start.

Limerick native David Finucane takes on Ayman Sakhi for the London Super Middleweight Championship at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 9-17 Highgate Road, NW5 1JY on Sunday March 3rd.

London GAA: NHL Div 2A clash v Mayo on Sunday March 10th at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX (rescheduled from last month).

London GAA: NFL Div 4 fixture v Waterford on Saturday March 16th at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX.

The next meeting of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club will be held in the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Thursday March 21st.

Community & Charities

icap’s International Women’s Day Lunch will be held at the Doyle Kensington Hotel, 109-113 Queen’s Gate, SW7 5LR on Thursday March 7th from 12.30pm. ‘To celebrate International Women’s Day, and raise awareness of the work that icap does with women – join us for a wonderful networking lunch with drinks reception.’

St Patricks Festival Ball – Saturday March 16th, InterContinental London Park Lane, W1J 7QY.

Solace Women’s Aid is the beneficiary of a ‘Rock Against Violence’ live gig at the Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB on Sunday April 7th. ‘Rock Against Violence is a great night out featuring fantastic local talent and supporting an organisation that provides much needed services and support for women and children across London.’