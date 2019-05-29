‘What’s On’ guide for June, with Willie Moone

05/29/2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Arts & Culture

– Joseph O’Connor launches his new novel, ‘Shadowplay’, at the Embassy of Ireland on Monday June 3rd.

– Seamus Heaney’s 80th birthday is celebrated by the National Poetry Library Book Club at the SouthBank Centre on Monday June 3rd.

– Irish Literary Society: In ‘Essaying The Body’, Sinéad Gleeson and Emilie Pine discuss their recent books of essays at ICC Hammersmith on Wednesday June 5th.

– Inni-K plays at the Green Note, 106 Parkway, NW1 7AN on Thursday June 6th.

– Hammersmith IC plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

– ‘Celtic-Caribbean Crossings’ with Jacqueline Hynes and Keith Waithe at ICC Hammersmith on Saturday June 8th. ‘A host of Irish and Afro-Caribbean musicians bring you a night of the most amazing Afro-Celtic Music Fusion!!’

– Ed Byrne is on the bill for The Bike Project Comedy Fundraiser at Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Tuesday June 11th.

– Sharon Shannon plays Cecil Sharp House, 2 Regent’s Park Road, NW1 7AY on Thursday June 13th.

– Jarlath Regan celebrates the 300th edition of his ‘An Irishman Abroad’ podcast at the SouthBank Centre on Saturday June 15th. ‘A night of chat, music, comedy and craic in aid of the London Irish Centre Charity’.

– Deirdre Shanahan reads from her new novel ‘Caravan of the Lost and Left Behind’ at the Greenwich Book Festival on Saturday June 15th; at the Star of Kings, 126 York Way, N1 OAX on Wednesday June 26th; and the Queens Park Book Festival on Sunday June 30th.

– Andrew Scott stars in Noel Coward’s ‘Present Laughter’, running at the Old Vic, The Cut, SE1 8NB from Monday June 17th to Saturday August 10th.

– Aslan play O’Neill’s, 33-37 Wardour Street, W1D 6PU on Wednesday June 19th.

– Declan Nerney plays the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Thursday June 20th.

– Irish Comedy Club at London Irish Centre, Camden on Thursday June 20th, with Neil Delamere, Mary Bourke, Colin Murphy and MC Michael Legge. The crew from Irish Run London are thinking of making a night of it …

– Hudson Taylor play Subterania, 12 Acklam Road, W10 5QZ on Friday July 5th.

– Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? comes to the O2 from Friday July 5th to Sunday July 7th (two shows on the Saturday).

– Van Morrison plays the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH on Saturday July 6th and Sunday July 7th.

Meetings & Networks

– British Irish Trading Alliance Construction Network Lunch at the Lansdowne Club, 9 Fitzmaurice Place, W1J 5JD on Friday June 7th. ‘Great networking opportunities in an exceptional venue.’ Followed by a terrific aftershambles curated by the Spangly Jacket.

– Kingsley Aitkens delivers the keynote address to the ‘Value of Diaspora’ conference at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, EC4M 9HH on Tuesday June 18th. There will also be a panel discussion involving Catherina Casey of IFGB and Tara McQuillan of LIBS.

– London Irish Town Planners West End Walking Tour on Thursday June 20th. ‘Starting at Corner of Argyll Street and Little Argyll Street, the planned route through the West End will include stops at Carnaby Street, Kingly Court, the streets of Soho and St Martin’s Courtyard, ending at Seven Dials. Along the way, we will hear from people that have been involved in the evolution of this colourful part of London.’

– Irish International Business Network’s London Summer Party will be held on Wednesday June 26th from 7pm at The Century Club, 61-61 Shaftesbury Avenue, W1D 6LG.

Sports

– London Irish 7s at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU; weekly tournaments starting June 3rd. ‘Three separate tournaments have been created to give a wide variety of schools the chance to be involved, for both boys and girls.’

– GAA: London Masters v Clare at a venue TBC on Saturday June 15th.

– London Irish Amateur RFC hold their Annual General Meeting on Thursday June 27th at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU.

– GAA: London Masters v Kildare at a venue TBC on Saturday June 29th.

Education

– The Migration Museum Project conducts a Migration Walking Tour through Lambeth on Saturday June 1st as part of the London Festival of Architecture. Meet next to the African and Caribbean Commonwealth War Memorial, Windrush Square, SW2 1EF at 1pm; finishes at The Migration Museum in Vauxhall.

– The Irish Writers in London Summer School kicks off on Thursday June 6th at London Metropolitan University and runs until July 12th. ‘First established in 1996, the summer school runs for two nights a week and provides an informal but informative setting for students wishing to study Irish literature over the summer.’

– The Charles Peake Ulysses Seminar convenes at the University of London Senate House, Malet Street, WC1E 7HU on Friday June 7th.

– ‘A Radio Play in a Day’ is a one-day workshop being run by Green Curtain Theatre at ICC Hammersmith on Sunday June 9th. ‘Will suit those who would like to try their hand at acting without having to worry about remembering words!’

– Engage Education Ireland are holding one of their ‘iday’ weeks in their offices at Clarendon Road, Watford WD17 1DS between Monday June 24th and Friday June 28th. ‘For Irish teachers, iday is the best solution to finding work in the UK; you can fly to London, interview with schools, visit your top 2 and go home with a new job.’

– Liam McQuade, political education officer of Bethnal Green and Bow Labour Party, will introduce a discussion on the significance of Ireland’s British border for Brexit, British politics and Irish society at the offices of Tower Hamlets Labour Party, 349 Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9RA on Monday July 1st.

Community & Charities

– London Irish Amateur Rugby Golf Society Fundraising Day on Wednesday June 5th at Walton Heath Golf Club, Deans Lane, Walton-on-the-Hill, Tadworth KT20 7TP.

– The Longford Association in London’s Annual Golf Day will take place on Friday June 7th at West Middlesex Golf Club, Greenford Road, Southall UB1 3EE.

– London Irish Network, ‘a multi-activities social club, open to all Irish people, those of Irish descent and those with Irish interests’, hold a Club Night on the second Saturday of the month (which means this month it’ll be on the 8th), at the Skinners Arms, 114 Judd Street, WC1H 9NT.

– London Irish Centre, Camden host a Pop-Up Gaeltacht on Wednesday June 19th. ‘Join other Irish language enthusiasts for our seasonal gathering. Expect live music, (optional!) games & quizzes, and lots of chat with friends new and old.’

– London Irish Beer Festival & Family Day on Saturday June 22nd at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU. http://www.liarfc.co.uk/news/grab-your-tickets-for-the-london-irish-amateurs-be-2427707.html