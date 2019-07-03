‘What’s On’ guide for July, with Willie Moone

07/03/2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

Arts and Culture

– Hermitage Green play Subterania, 12 Acklam Road, W10 5QZ on Thursday July 4th.

– ICC Hammersmith plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

– Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? comes to the O2 from Friday July 5th to Sunday July 7th.

– ‘Pictures of Dorian Gray’, Lucy Shaw’s adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, runs at the Jermyn Street Theatre, 16b Jermyn Street, SW1Y 6ST until Saturday July 6th.

– Dylan Coburn Gray’s Citysong, ‘showing three generations of a Dublin family on one day; it turns out one day holds the entire past’, runs at the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE until Saturday July 6th.

– Ed Byrne headlines ‘Live At The Chapel‘ at the Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Saturday July 6th. Aisling Bea is also on the bill.

– Van Morrison plays the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH on Saturday July 6th and Sunday July 7th.

– ‘I Am Belfast’ is screened at ICC Hammersmith on Thursday July 11th. ‘Esteemed film historian Mark Cousins illustrates an emotional elegy and cinematic paean to his hometown, exposing all its ups and downs.’

– One Night in Dublin, ‘one glorious night of high-energy Irish Music and more than a little bit of Irish Craic!’ comes to the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Tuesday July 23rd; and the Colosseum, Rickmansworth Road, Watford, WD17 3JN on Wednesday July 24th.

– ‘Shaving The Dead’, Owen O’Neill’s new comedy-mystery, is given its first preview at ICC Hammersmith on Friday July 26th, in readiness for the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

– Andrew Scott stars in Noel Coward’s ‘Present Laughter’, running at the Old Vic, The Cut, SE1 8NB until Saturday August 10th.

– Sean Scully’s exhibition ‘Sea Star’ runs at the National Gallery until Sunday August 11th.

Meetings & Networks

– BITAx (the chapter of British Irish Trading Alliance focusing on young professionals and entrepreneurship) are hosting a Social Professional Networking Evening at The Steel Yard, 13-16 Allhallows Lane, EC4R 3UL on Thursday July 4th from 6pm.

– London Irish Network, ‘a multi-activities social club, open to all Irish people, those of Irish descent and those with Irish interests’, hold a Club Night on the second Saturday of the month (however this month it’ll be on the 6th), at Penderels Oak, 283-288 High Holborn, WC1V 7HP.

Sports

– The GAA All Britain Competition (ABCs) takes place at the ground of Tir Chonaill Gaels, Berkley Avenue, Greenford UB6 0NZ from Thursday July 11th to Sunday July 14th.

– London Irish RFC are running three residential rugby camps for U12 – U15 (two from Monday July 29th to Wednesday July 31st and one from Wednesday August 7th to Friday August 9th) ‘to give participants the chance to get a feel of what it’s like to eat, sleep and train like a professional rugby player’.

– London GAA are running a Cúl Camp from Monday July 29th to Friday August 2nd at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 for children aged 6 to 13.

– The Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club hold their AGM in the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Thursday August 8th.

Education

– Katrina Goldstone presents ‘A Photograph. A Scrapbook. Three Large Cardboard Boxes: The Lost World of Irish Radical Writers in the Thirties’ at University College London, Gower Street, WC1E 6BT on Thursday July 4th as part of a conference ‘exploring the materials, serendipity and social life of archives’.

– Dr Tony Murray, Director of the Irish Writers in London Summer School and Curator of the Archive of the Irish in Britain, hosts a tour of the Irish in Britain Archives, at London Metropolitan University Calcutta House, Old Castle Street, E1 7NT on Wednesday July 10th.

– Gaeilge taster course (two sessions) at the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA on Monday July 15th and Thursday July 18th. ‘This is a taster for complete beginners. No previous knowledge of Irish Gaelic necessary.’

Community & Charities

– Ciarán Cannon, T.D., Irish Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, will host public meetings in London on Wednesday July 3rd to discuss Ireland’s new Diaspora Policy, expected to be published in 2020.

– Ceili Mix night in St. Joseph’s Parish Centre, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE on Friday July 5th. ‘Dancing, waltzes, Quicksteps, Sets and Ceilí Dances.’ Music by Tony Kearney band.

– Family Céilí Fundraiser in St. Joseph’s Parish Centre, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE on Saturday July 6th from 1-4pm; proceeds to Bowel Cancer UK.

https://www.facebook.com/events/541051186707744/

– A half-day symposium, ‘Brexit through the Green: Interpretation, Identity and Irishness’, will be held at Resource for London, 356 Holloway Road, Islington, London N7 6PA between 1pm-5.30pm on Saturday July 13th. ‘To explore the challenges that Brexit has presented to the Irish diaspora in Britain and, more widely, migrant community interests.’

– Summer fundraiser at Camden IC on Friday July 19th. ‘Laura Whitmore will host a brilliant night of Irish craic, culture and celebration. As well as a live céilí band from Ireland, world-class musicians and dancers, party DJs and general good vibes, you will get the opportunity to sample the legendary chicken fillet roll, and other unique Irish culinary gems! Truly a ‘Taste of Home’ for the Irish abroad.’

– Children With Cancer UK fundraiser at South London Irish Centre, 138-140 Hartfield Road, SW19 3TG on Friday August 2nd.