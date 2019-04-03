‘What’s On’ guide for April, with Willie Moone

04/03/2019

Fill up your event diaries with Willie Moone’s entertainment listings – from necessary art and culture to local community events.

ARTS AND CULTURE:

– Deirdre O’Kane plays the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE on Tuesday April 2nd and Wednesday April 3rd.

– ICC Hammersmith screen ‘Keepers of the Flame’, a documentary telling the story of some of the 85,000 Irish men and women who made pension and dependents allowance claims for active service during the period from Easter 1916 to the end of the Civil War in 1921, on Wednesday April 3rd.

– Author, essayist, and critic, Sinéad Gleeson, will be discussing her collection of essays, Constellations, at Waterstones, 206 Piccadilly, W1V 9LW on Wednesday April 3rd.

– Foil, Arms and Hog play the Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9DZ on Thursday April 4th.

– Ed Byrne is the MC for ‘Bush Hall Presents’ at Bush Hall, 310 Uxbridge Road, W12 7LJ on Thursday April 4th.

– Ailbhe Reddy plays the Islington, 1 Tolpuddle Street, N1 0XT on Thursday April 4th.

– Lisa Canny plays the Green Note, 106 Parkway, NW1 7AN on Monday April 8th.

– Eleanor McEvoy plays the Slaughtered Lamb, 34-35 Great Sutton Street, EC1V 0DX on Monday April 8th.

– ‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners’ – the show ‘telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan’ comes to the Millfield Arts Centre, Silver Street, N18 1PJ on Thursday April 11th; and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Wednesday May 1st (two shows).

– Cillian Murphy makes a return to the stage to star in Enda Walsh’s adaptation of ‘Grief is the Thing With Feathers’ at the Barbican Theatre, running until Saturday April 13th.

– Trad Session at Greenes, 362-364 Neasden Lane North, NW10 0BT on Sunday April 14th with Enda Molloy and Jim Filgate.

– Glen Hansard plays the Barbican Hall on Monday April 15th and Tuesday April 16th.

– Fontaines D.C. play the Garage, 20-22 Highbury Corner, N5 1RD on Wednesday April 17th.

– Tommy Tiernan plays the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12 8TT on Wednesday April 17th and Thursday April 18th.

– Orla Gartland plays OMEARA, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE on Wednesday April 17th and Thursday April 18th.

– Andrew Maxwell plays the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Friday April 26th.

– Daniel O’Donnell plays the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Saturday May 4th; good luck getting tickets now though.

SPORTS:

– London Irish RFC play Richmond in a Championship fixture at the Athletic Ground, Twickenham Road, Richmond TW9 2SF on Friday April 19th.

– Tara Camogie Club run their annual Camogie 7s tourney on Saturday April 27th at the ground of Tir Chonaill Gaels, Berkley Avenue, Greenford UB6 0NZ.

– London Irish RFC play Ealing Trailfinders in the RFU Championship Cup Final at Trailfinders Sports Club, Castle Bar, Vallis Way, W13 0DD on Saturday May 4th.

– London GAA: Connacht Senior Football Championship QF clash v Galway on Sunday May 5th at McGovern Park, West End Road, HA4 6QX.

EDUCATION:

– Kieran Corrigan presents a one-day course, ‘Business of Film Production’, at the London Film Institute, 48 Charlotte Street, W1F 8BH on Monday April 1st.

– Irish in Britain Cuimhne Champions have organised a special discussion on ‘Treasuring Communities’ Memories’ alongside a tour of the Library and Archive treasure collection of the Bishopsgate Institute, 230 Bishopsgate, EC2M 4QH on Wednesday April 3rd.

– Beginners course in Gaeilge, run over nine sessions at the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA on Mondays starting on April 29th. ‘Learn to speak Irish and develop your speaking and listening skills in these communicative classes.’ Their Level 2 class, ‘intended for learners who have studied Irish for approximately a year and a half, or who have an equivalent level,’, also starts on the 29th.

– ICC Hammersmith’s Annual Lecture Series begins on Wednesday May 1st when Professor Roy Foster talks about ‘Revolution within the Revolution? 1919 and the generation of 1916’.

– Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain continue their Irish language children’s class alongside the monthly Grúpa Spraoi Londain play group at London Irish Centre, Camden on Saturday May 4th and Saturday May 25th. ‘Ideal for children who are quite new to the Irish language but have a keen interest in learning it’.

COMMUNITY AND CHARITIES:

– The London chapter of Conradh na Gaeilge is holding a ‘Big Irish Pub Quiz (Tráth na gCeist)’ at The Bolton, 326 Earls Court Road, SW5 9BQ on Thursday April 4th.

– Hammersmith IC plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

– Ceili Mix night in St. Joseph’s Parish Centre, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE on Friday April 5th. ‘Dancing, waltzes, Quicksteps, Sets and Ceilí Dances.’ Music by Tony Kearney band.

– Galway GAA Gathering at The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday May 4th. ‘On the eve of the London V Galway game, Galway Bay FM Sports will be broadcasting live. Hosted by Ollie Turner and featuring a star-studded panel of GAA celebrities, it promises to be a great night of craic, fun and punditry.’

– Kerry Association’s London Irish Nomads v Kerry Munster Stags shindig at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 6QU on Saturday May 4th. ‘Big family day out with bouncy castles, funfair, BBQ / hog roast / bar & restaurant with full club facilities, also music & a late bar.’

The Darkness Into Light walk, in aid of Pieta House (Suicide / Self Harm Crisis Centre), takes place from 4am on Saturday May 11th. The walk starts at the Clayton Crown Hotel, 142-152 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3ED and finishes in Gladstone Park, NW2. ‘Walkers / runners are invited to register and gather within the reception of the venue. For the last few years, we have seen the Crown packed out with groups friends, colleagues and families with children who have in some way been touched by suicide and self-harm. The event is open to everyone from all walks of life, we encourage you to get as many people involved as you can and help us raise awareness about mental health.’