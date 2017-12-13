What’s On at the Camden London Irish Centre

December 13, 2017

New Year’s Eve 2017

Dance your way into 2018 this New Year’s Eve at Camden’s famous London Irish Centre.

Doors open at 8pm where you’ll be welcomed with a complimentary cocktail to start the night off properly. You will be served a real Irish stew and soda bread before dancing the night away with ‘Licence to Ceilidh’.

If you’re new to ceili dance then don’t fret, their professional caller will guide you, so you don’t miss a step. £5 from every ticket is donated directly to the London Irish Centre charity.

Just by attending, you’re helping those in the Irish community that need it the most. Tickets are £40 and available to book at: www.londonirishcentre.org

Christmas Tea Dance

The London Irish Centre welcomed old faces and new at our Christmas Tea Dance including the Mayor of Camden, Richard Cotton. The London Irish Centre’s fortnightly tea dances will be back in the New Year bigger and better than ever.

Appliance Donations

The London Irish Centre would like to thank Neil McFadden and Bowercross Construction for their very generous donation of a number of brand new microwaves, kettles, crockery, pots/pans and toasters.

These appliances will be distributed out to clients particularly who are elderly, of poor health or housebound. Often, their only chance of a hot meal is from a microwavable dinner so having a fully functioning microwave is a lifeline. If you need any advice, support or assistance, please contact the London Irish Centre to arrange an appointment.

If you would like more information about any of the above, please contact Jennifer Purcell at 020 7428 2071 or email at Jenniferpurcell@londonirishcentre.org. London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB.

Closure of older people’s service office

The London Irish Centre’s older people’s service office at 14A Quex Road in Kilburn will close its doors on Friday 22 December 2017.

From next month Tuesday 2 January Mary Gleeson will provide satellite advice sessions across the Kilburn area at the addresses listed below.

Mary can be contacted on the same telephone number 0207 3724389 or at marygleeson@lonirishcentre.org and will be located in the following places on the days listed below:

Mondays and Fridays – Innisfree Housing Association, 190 Iverson Road, London NW6 2HL

Nearest Tube: West Hampstead (Jubilee)

Nearest Rail: West Hampstead Thameslink/ West Hampstead Overground

Bus Routes: 139, 328, C11

Tuesdays – SHP office 68 Kingsgate Road, Kilburn, London NW6 4TE

Nearest Tube: West Hampstead or Kilburn High Road (Jubilee)

Nearest Rail: Brondesbury Overground/Kilburn High Road Overground

Bus Routes: 139, 328, 189

Wednesdays and Thursdays – London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB

Nearest Tube: Camden Town (Northern)

Nearest Rail: Camden Road

Bus Routes: 274, 29, 253