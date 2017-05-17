GAA: McEnaney wary of Carlow threat

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney in anxious mood ahead of Carlow clash

By Damian Dolan

Wexford open their Leinster Championship campaign against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday with manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney in anxious mood.

In his debut season as Wexford boss, McEnaney has guided the county to promotion to Division 3, but he insists they won’t be taking anything for granted against a Carlow side who inflicted a 10-point defeat on his side when they met in the league.

Despite that loss coming in Round 7 after the Model men had already secured promotion, McEnaney is wary.

“I’m very concerned about the Carlow match. If we could beat Carlow by one point after a replay I would be a very happy man”, said McEnaney, who led his native county Monaghan to two Ulster finals during a six-year spell.

“They are very well structured. They are really set up well defensively wise, they’re going to be very difficult to break down.

“They’ve gotten the opportunity to play four or five challenge matches over the last few weeks, this is the best prepared Carlow team in the last 15 years.”

Final

Wexford went on to lose heavily to Westmeath in the Division 4 final – 2-24 to 2-11 – and McEnaney believes that a Championship victory on Sunday will surpass the accomplishment of winning promotion.

“If we could win this match by the minimum after a replay, this will make our season. This will be more than Division 3, beat Carlow in the Championship that will be a brilliant season for us,” he said.

“It was easy to park that (defeat to Westmeath) because when the final whistle went in the National Football League against London and we were promoted to Division 3 it wasn’t the last game it was the third last game which was a great place to find ourselves in.

“So once that was over that was the National Football League really over for us and our concentration completely switched to Carlow then.”

Travel

McEnaney’s appointment as Wexford boss ended a self-imposed four-year exile from the inter-county scene, following a difficult spell at the helm with Meath. Still based in Monaghan, he travels between the two counties to, a situation he admits is not ideal.

“I couldn’t be with a better County Board, I couldn’t be with a better group of players. The facilities couldn’t be any better, the professionalism, the application all that has been absolutely top class. That part of it I’m really enjoying it. I’m not enjoying the journey,” he said.

You might also be interested in our article:

“Laois set up Leinster SHC Quarter-Final clash with Wexford.” Click HERE to read the full story.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn