Wexford championship success for London boss Deely

October 24, 2018

London senior football manager Ciaran Deely helped his home club Horeswood to championship success last Saturday at Wexford Park.

The former Wexford star has been pulling on the boots for the intermediate club this year and started in their 0-17 to 1-13 victory over Crossabeg Ballymurn to secure a return to senior for 2019.

Deely posted on social media; “Proud to have won another County title with these lads, and get to celebrate it out on the pitch with family. Winning five out of six county finals we’ve played in since 2003 at Wexford Park isn’t a bad record to have. Delighted for Horeswood GAA”.

