Wexford to celebrate the work of Irish American playright Eugene O’Neill

June 27, 2018

The Eugene O’Neill international Festival of Theatre, named after the most famous Irish American playwright who ever lived – Eugene O’Neill – will be in new Ross, County Wexford from 11-14 October.

The great Irish American playwright’s father, the acclaimed actor James O’Neill, will also be celebrated at the festival of theatre, a collaboration with the Eugene O’Neill Foundation in Tao house, Danville, California.

Five-year old James O’Neill left Rosbercon, just outside new Ross in County Wexford, in 1851 on board the India. His family swapped poverty in Ireland for dire circumstances in the united States and his early years were blighted by extreme hardship. James rose above his circumstances to become the most famous actor in America, thanks to his role in a stage adaptation of the Dumas novel, The Count of Monte Cristo.

The festival will feature a screening of the 1913 silent film of The Count of Monte Cristo starring O’Neill, with a specially commissioned original score. One of O’Neill’s most famous one-act plays, Hughie, will be performed on the Friday evening of the festival, directed by Eric Hayes, artistic director Eugene O’Neill Foundation.

On Saturday 14 October Mourning Becomes Electra, a trilogy of O’Neill’s plays, originally produced and published in 1931 will be staged and directed by Ben Barnes.

The following day, Sunday, the play My Real life by Eoin Colfer will be presented. The festival will also host a series of lunchtime talks, and a number of performances aboard the Dunbrody Famine Ship.

For further details, festival tour packages and tickets visit eugeneoneillfestival.com

