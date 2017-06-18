Westmeath set up Dublin clash

westmeath offaly leinster championship dublin semi-final
17 June 2017; Kieran Martin of Westmeath celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Replay match between Westmeath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Westmeath had needed a desperately late John Heslin free to secure a second bite at the cherry against Offaly, and they made sure it wasn’t wasted by finishing the job in Mullingar.

Westmeath’s reward for their 3-17 to 0-15 victory is the dubious honour of a Leinster semi-final clash with Dublin at Croke Park next weekend, while for Offaly it’s the qualifiers and a meeting with Cavan in Tullamore.

Offaly have eight days to get over this defeat, knowing that they had the chance to put this quarter-final to bed at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park first time around, and weren’t without their chances in Mullingar as well.

But the reality is they only have themselves to blame; reduced to 13-men at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park before Heslin struck deep into injury time, they lost Cian Donohoe in Saturday’s replay to a second bookable offence with 12 minutes plus stoppage time still to play.

It proved to be the game’s defining moment, leaving Offaly to once again rue their ill-discipline.

The Faithful County had all the momentum after kicking three points in a row with the wind at their backs to move within three points of Westmeath, only to concede 2-3 following Donohoe’s departure.

Four minutes after Donohue received his marching orders, the tie was as good as over as Heslin beat Alan Mulhall at his near post to goal. Heslin then fed Kieran Martin for another tap in goal to add the icing.

westmeath offaly leinster championship dublin semi-final
17 June 2017; John Heslin of Westmeath scores his side’s second goal as James Lalor of Offaly looks on during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Replay match between Westmeath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Beaten by Dublin in the last two Leinster’s finals, Westmeath will have the chance for revenge at Croke Park on Sunday, as they look for a first Leinster title since 2004.

“I think we need things to go right, but we have a better panel this year. Today was massive for us; local derbies are really tough games,” said Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

The downside for Westmeath was the loss to injury of Paddy Holloway, Callum McCormack and Denis Glennon, all of whom now face a race against time to be fit to face Dublin.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 1-6 (0-2f), K Martin 1-2, P Sharry 0-3 (0-2 ‘45s), J Egan 1-0, F Boyle 0-2, C McCormack, G Egan, N Mulligan & T McDaniel 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: N Dunne 0-5 (0-3f), P Cunningham 0-4, S Doyle 0-2, G Guilfoyle, N Darby (f), M Brazil & C McNamee 0-1 each.

WESTMEATH: D Quinn; J Gonoud, K Maguire, K Daly; J Dolan, P Holloway, M McCallon; G Egan, A Stone; K Reilly, P Sharry, A Gaughan; K Martin, J Heslin, C McCormack. Subs: F Boyle for Holloway (5), D Glennon for McCormack (35+2), J Egan for Reilly (HT), T McDaniel for Glennon (48), D Lynch for Stone (50), N Mulligan for Daly (51 – temp), Mulligan for Gaughan (69).

OFFALY: A Mulhall; B Darby, E Rigney, S Pender; N Darby, P Cunningham, C Donohoe; C McNamee, D Hanlon; N Dunne, J Moloney, M Brazil; R Allen, G Guilfoyle, N McNamee. Subs: J Lalor for N Darby (HT), B Allen for N McNamee (41), A Sullivan for Brazil (48), J O’Connor for Rigney (55), S Doyle for Moloney (58), D Hogan for Hanlon (70+2).

You might also be interested in this article


Leinster final long overdue for Lilywhites - The Irish World

Leinster final long overdue for Lilywhites – The Irish World

Kildare overpowered Meath 2-16 to 0-13 at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, to reach a long overdue first Leinster final since 2009.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Leinster final long overdue for...
0 Shares June 18, 2017 in Sport

Gatland forced to defend Lions...
0 Shares June 18, 2017 in Sport

Collins backs McGregor to “shock...
0 Shares June 16, 2017 in Sport

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register