London Designer Outlet aces Christmas

Wembley has top name designer brands at discount

Our advertising department has come up with these suggestions for timely and thoughtful gifts for all your friends and family.

LONDON DESIGNER OUTLET

For those who really must have their designer labels and names they can’t really go wrong with Wembley’s London Designer Outlet.

As in previous years the centre has entered into the festive mood with an ice skating rink and attractions for family members of all ages. London Designer Outlet has consistently been ranked in the top ten best performing outlets in Europe and was ranked the second best in the UK in 2015 and 2016.

Its 265,000sq ft of retail and leisure space includes 70 outlet stores, restaurants and bars, a nine-screen Cineworld and a large children’s play park. But the really consumer brand conscious ones may relish the opportunity to find bargains at its most recent additions: Jack Wills, Hamleys and Lee Wrangler and Dr Marten’s.

They all join a roster of discounting retailers at the LDO which includes H&M Superdry, TM Lewin, New Balance, Kurt Geiger, Fiorelli, Bjorn Borg, GAP, Fiorelli, Guess, Adidas, The North Face, Asics, Skechers, Nike and Hamley’s as well as old favourites like Clark’s shoes and M&S.

Sue Shepherd, centre manager at LDO, said: “The mix of fashion and lifestyle brands at LDO attracts savvy shoppers looking for the best deals on offer”.

“We’re projecting annual footfall of 7.0 million this year, of which 51 per cent are ABC1 and 84 per cent are under 50 years old. Twice as many people visit LDO each year than go to Wembley Stadium connected by EE and The SSE Arena, Wembley, combined,” she said.

HARROW WHISKY FESTIVAL

Staying in the greater Wembley and Harrow region our old friends at one of London’s hidden gems, the Best Western Grim’s Dyke Hotel, are hoping to entice people to their tempting whisky festival in January.

Building on the success of last January’s Harrow Whisky Festival the 2017 event promises to be even better with 50 per cent more exhibitors.

On past experience the festival usually sells out because it gives the whiskey connoisseurs the opportunity to taste Whiskies from all Scotland’s whisky regions, including Orkney and Islay, as well as some of the best and lesser-known Irish whiskeys Ireland, Tasting sessions are priced from £14.50 and are available on Friday afternoon, Saturday at noon and Saturday early evening with the Friday evening Distiller Banquet featuring a tasting session, a four-course meal, followed by more tastings and a chance to meet the experts.

The Friday evening event costs £37.00. The Harrow Whisky Festival at the Grim’s Dyke Hotel on the 13–14 January 2017 http://www.harrowwhiskyfestival.com/

CELTIC TWEEDS

Back to gents outfitting and the nice people over at Celtic Tweeds, purveyors of garments of Irish heritage to the discerning, are bringing this centenary year of 1916 to a close with an Original 1916 Easter Rising Tweed Teddy Bear to join a line of commemorative tweed bears which already includes James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, WB Yeats and Original Celtic Ted. All at €50.

The company says its mission is to bring contemporary new designs whilst honouring Irish heritage and to give the wearers of its jackets a piece of Ireland ad an heirloom to cherish for generations. See celtictweeds.ie.

GOLD’S BIG RED BUILDING

Gold’s Big Red Building in Golder’s Green is no stranger to regular Irish World readers where Sam and his team have been kitting out generations of London Irish and others in first class suits and formal wear at factory outlet prices.

The shop sources its suits, jackets and coats from the same factories that manufacture for established brand names and West End stores like Harrods’, Crombie and many others. It’s shoe shop also specialises in reduced price, top range traditional English names like Barkers and Loake.

There’s an extra sweetener for Irish World readers if they bring along a copy of the Gold’s advert in our paper, they will get an extra 10 per cent off the price of their purchase.

ONE 4 ALL

Finally for the non-committal or indecisive among you Christmas shoppers there is always the One 4 All gift card, whose parent is An Post, the Irish Post Office, and which is accepted by most of the UK’s leading High Street retailers and leading shops in Ireland. You can create your own personalised card online with a photo and message using the Personalise My Card service.

One4all Gift Cards can be spent on everything from food to fashion, homeware to holidays at Primark, Amazon, Argos, Debenhams, M&S, Boots, Topshop, New Look, TK Maxx, H Samuel, Currys PC World, The Body Shop among many others. In Ireland they are accepted at Penneys, Argos, Easons, Debenhams, Next, Schuh, Brown Thomas, M&S, Boots, TK Maxx, Life Style Sports, Littlewoods Ireland and others.

To buy for friends & family in Ireland visit www.one4all.ie and use promo code #SPEEDY for half price special delivery, to ensure your gift arrives in time for Christmas To buy for friends and family in the UK visit www.one4allgiftcard.co.uk and use promo code #SORTED for Free Standard Postage.