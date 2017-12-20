Wembley man’s plea to find missing 3yr old

Wembley granddad’s plea to help find missing three-year-old granddaughter

Wembley grandfather Sean Doyle has issued a plea for help in finding his three-year-old granddaughter who is thought to have been abducted by her schizophrenic mother.

Elliana Shand, also known as Elliana Richards, went missing with her mum Jessica Richards in the summer, in breach of a court order.

“Please think if you have seen them,” appealed Mr Doyle, who is the little girl’s paternal grandad.

“They both need to be found as a matter of urgency. We know Jessica loves Elliana to bits. But Jessica is schizophrenic and Elliana is only three.

“Have you seen them? Have you seen them in a play area, in a McDonald’s, in a shop? They must be somewhere. Someone must have seen them. They both need help.

“Please, please help us find them. And if you see them please call the police straight away. We are so worried.”

Mr Doyle, 51, an estate agent and Hillsborough campaigner who is originally from Liverpool, was given permission to make the appeal by Mr Justice Hayden.

Last month, Mr Hayden also made an appeal to find the pair, who live in Barking, saying he was “very concerned indeed” for the safety of Elliana.

Concerns had been raised by staff at Barking and Dagenham Council about Elliana’s welfare and in May, had concluded she should no longer live with her mother.

During court proceedings, which were likely to see Elliana taken into care, her maternal grandmother, Sharon Shand, also known as Richards, took Elliana to Jamaica to spend time together on a “farewell final holiday”.

Mrs Shand maintained that she handed the little girl over to her mother when they flew back in September and did not know of their whereabouts.