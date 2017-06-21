Welcome to Ireland’s sunny south east

We take a closer look at Co. Wexford

With numbers historically flocking to the west, we look at why this lesser-visited region of Ireland can give you just as much scenery, activities, history and craic.

Ireland’s south east, unless you’re from there, has often been the first and last stop on holidays as visitors pack their vehicles high with luggage through Rosslare port before embarking on the rest of the country.

But the area has just as much to offer as popular destinations across the island and a specific trail, set up by the country’s tourism board, Ireland’s Ancient East is looking to entice and keep visitors in the area with the natural and manmade attractions it has to offer.

Much has been made of the Wild Atlantic Way along the west coast of Ireland, but one of the biggest factors of pulling power to the south east is the weather.

The famous port town of Rosslare is actually the county’s sunniest part. Irish skies are completely covered by cloud roughly half of the time, so despite only getting an average of 4.38 sunshine per day, the Wexford town boasts the clearest skies in the land (1,598 hours per year).

Not only that, the county is gifted with a multitude of beautiful, natural amenities including gorgeous sandy beaches, unspoiled coastal walks and plenty of places to swim, sail or just chill out.

Wexford is the largest county in Leinster and bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the south and by the Irish Sea to the east and offers something for everyone – whether it’s a family holiday you want, a weekend away or just a day out for lunch and a stroll on a sandy beach.

WEXFORD

The famous port town of Rosslare is actually the county’s sunniest part. Irish skies are completely covered by cloud roughly half of the time, so despite only getting an average of 4.38 sunshine per day, the Wexford town boasts the clearest skies in the land (1,598 hours per year).

Not only that, the county is gifted with a multitude of beautiful, natural amenities including gorgeous sandy beaches, unspoiled coastal walks and plenty of places to swim, sail or just chill out.

Wexford is the largest county in Leinster and bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the south and by the Irish Sea to the east and offers something for everyone – whether it’s a family holiday you want, a weekend away or just a day out for lunch and a stroll on a sandy beach.

Family Fun

For families, Wexford has everything – whether your kids love the great outdoors or are just as happy playing on a beach, there’s something special for everyone. For families the range of activities is wide ranging from water sports such as sailing and kayaking to horse riding, karting, seal watching or just sunbathing and swimming at any one of Wexford’s 13 beaches.

You can sail around the Saltee Islands with Sailing Ireland – and whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a total beginner, Sailing Ireland will ensure you get the wind in your sails. There’s Pirate’s Cove in Courtown Harbour, a treasure trove of entertainment for all the family which includes kids’ karting, adventure camps, bowling, Pirate’s Cove train and much more.

The Dunbrody Famine Ship and Irish Emigrant Experience visitor centre is a spectacular feature of the New Ross quayside. This ship is an authentic reproduction of an 1840s emigrant vessel and provides a world-class interpretation of the famine emigrant experience.

Moored on the bank of the River Barrow this award-winning tourist attraction allows visitors to take a trip with a difference by travelling back in time to see and feel the sense of sadness and excitement felt by famine emigrants setting sail for a new life.

Wells House & Gardens is a great Victorian house in the heart of Wexford built in the 1600s, which was renovated along with the gardens in the 1830s by Daniel Robertson. Among its myriad of attractions are woodland walks, a living house tour, daily garden tours, a craft courtyard, terrace gardens, archery, clay pigeon shooting, falconry and an animal farm.

Beautiful Beaches

If you just want somewhere great to swim and sunbathe, you’ve come to the right county as Wexford has plenty of beautiful spots – including six blue flag beaches and seven beaches, which have been awarded Green Coast Awards.

Courtown is Wexford’s most famous beach but there are many more beautiful coves and beaches to choose from – these include Kilmore Quay and the Saltee Islands, Ballymoney and Carne beaches, and one of the biggest beaches in the country, Dodds Rock.

On the way to Hook Head, check out Dollar Bay or Booley Bay beaches. Let’s not forget Rosslare Strand’s blue flag beach; Rosslare has been a tourist resort for over 100 years and prides itself on being the sunniest spot in Ireland as it receives 300 hours more sunshine each year than most towns in Ireland.

There is also Ballinesker and Curracloe beaches where Steven Spielberg’s movie Saving Private Ryan was filmed and the movie Brooklyn.

Walking Tours and Trails

For those who love walking, history and the outdoors, Wexford has something to suit every passion with historical and heritage walks, garden trails and craft trails. There’s a heritage walk through Enniscorthy, which is on the banks of the River Slaney and overlooked by the old 1798 historic battle site of Vinegar Hill.

The Remember 1798 Walk follows the back roads and lanes of rural Wexford taken by the North Cork Militia to Oulart Hill in 1798.

The trails include Wexford Garden Trail which features gardens from the 18th and 19th centuries and includes large public gardens as well as small private gardens. While the Craft Trail features everything from potters and weavers to candle stick makers, with plenty of modern craftspeople making traditional crafts.

The Norman Way is a heritage trail that runs along the south coast of Wexford which includes medieval sites that and for fans of all things Americana, check out the 4th of July America Festival in New Ross.

For more information on what Wexford has to offer, see http://visitwexford.ie

For a look at Kilkenny and Waterford, pick up your copy of this week’s Irish World in your local shop!