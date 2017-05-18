Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up
We take a look at some of the prime job opportunities across London Irish and local companies in London and across the UK.
POWERDAY ARE HIRING – HGV 2/C/Class 2 Drivers
We are seeking experienced HGV Drivers to join our expanding team working from Brixton, Enfield, Uxbridge & Willesden
Hours: Full Time
Mon-Fri 06:00 – 16:00
Sat (alternative) 06:00 – 13:00
Requirements:
Valid HGV2/C/Class 2 licence (No more than 6 penalty points for minor offences)
• UK CPC Card Holder with Digicard
• Full understanding of WTD legislation
• Good UK Geographic knowledge
• Previous experience of skips, Roll-ons or Dustcarts
In return we offer:
Competitive Salary + Bonus + Benefits
20 Days Annual Leave + Bank Holidays
Email CV to: recruitment@powerday.co.uk
www.powerday.co.uk
Mitchellson
Mobile Fitter Wanted
With Plant Experience
Competitive Salary
London and surrounding areas.
Call 07825 507936
or email CV to plant.enquiries@mitchellson.co.uk
www.mitchellson.co.uk
Universal Floral
Green Fingers?
We have recently expanded to London and require
Office Plant Maintenance person
Based in Euston area of central London, this role would suit a person with a background in horticulture, garden maintenance or related fields i.e. floristry. Experience of plant growth preferred but training will be given – the ideal candidate will be passionate about plants.
Duties will include watering, dusting, fertilising, pruning and replacing of plants when needed.
Salary and hours negotiable
For more information, please email CV to marie@universalfloral.com
or call 00 353 87 2582498
www.universalfloral.com