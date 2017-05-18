Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up

We take a look at some of the prime job opportunities across London Irish and local companies in London and across the UK.

POWERDAY ARE HIRING – HGV 2/C/Class 2 Drivers

We are seeking experienced HGV Drivers to join our expanding team working from Brixton, Enfield, Uxbridge & Willesden

Hours: Full Time

Mon-Fri 06:00 – 16:00

Sat (alternative) 06:00 – 13:00

Requirements:

Valid HGV2/C/Class 2 licence (No more than 6 penalty points for minor offences)

• UK CPC Card Holder with Digicard

• Full understanding of WTD legislation

• Good UK Geographic knowledge

• Previous experience of skips, Roll-ons or Dustcarts

In return we offer:

Competitive Salary + Bonus + Benefits

20 Days Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Email CV to: recruitment@powerday.co.uk

www.powerday.co.uk

Mitchellson

Mobile Fitter Wanted

With Plant Experience

Competitive Salary

London and surrounding areas.

Call 07825 507936

or email CV to plant.enquiries@mitchellson.co.uk

www.mitchellson.co.uk

Universal Floral

Green Fingers?

We have recently expanded to London and require

Office Plant Maintenance person

Based in Euston area of central London, this role would suit a person with a background in horticulture, garden maintenance or related fields i.e. floristry. Experience of plant growth preferred but training will be given – the ideal candidate will be passionate about plants.

Duties will include watering, dusting, fertilising, pruning and replacing of plants when needed.

Salary and hours negotiable

For more information, please email CV to marie@universalfloral.com

or call 00 353 87 2582498

www.universalfloral.com

