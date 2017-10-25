Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Roundup Oct 2017

Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up Oct 2017

October 25, 2017

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

Commercial/ Plant/ E/M breakdown tyre fitter wanted

Tyremen UK Ltd

We are seeking a Commercial/ Plant/ E/M breakdown tyre fitter.

You will be responsible for carrying out commercial tyre fitting on roadside breakdowns, as well as in the Branch. 1st class customer service, time management skills and ability to work on your own and as part of a team are essential.

You will have a positive approach and take pride in delivering an excellent service to our customers.

This position provides an excellent career opportunity for the right person.

Excellent communication skills and a full valid driver’s licence are essential. Night call-outs will apply and flexibility and availability for breakdown work also required,

Salary dependent on experience

Please e-mail your CV to: John@tyremenuk.co.uk

or call Peter on 07717 326202

About Tyremen

Tyremen UK offer you a high quality tyre fitting and repair service for truck, car, agricultural, plant and van. They also offer 24 hours a day roadside assistance.

Stock of tyres

Tyremen stock all major brands and endeavour to match tyres where possible. Staff can advise on the best replacement tyres for vehicle and order them in and fit them.

Recoverymen part of the Tyremen Group offer you a high quality heavy recovery service for trucks, cars, agricultural vehicles, plant, and vans. We also supply accident units and wreckers for street lifting, tilt and slides and have a 24-hour callout service second to none.

They also offer Machine moves, Truck alignment, and truck wheel balancing with supply and fit of tyres if needed and emergency roadside assistance.

Tyremen UK Ltd. 721 North Circular Road Staples Corner London NW2 7AH •

Tel 020 8452 4044 www.tyremengroup.co.uk

EXPERIENCED CARPENTER REQUIRED

London Sash Window Company

Salary £33k per year

The London Sash Window Company is a leading provider of wooden windows in London. We are looking for an experienced carpenter to join our already strong fitting team.

Working across London on some fantastic projects either on your own or as part of team, you will be responsible for replacing and renovating traditional wooden windows.

You will have the following:

• Solid carpentry experience (sash window experience not necessarily required)

• NVQ/City & Guilds Qualification (or Irish equivalent)

• Driving license – Van provided

• Plenty of common sense

This is a full time PAYE role. Salary £33k per year

Please forward your CV to: office@londonsash.com

www.londonsash.com

About The London Sash Window Company

The London Sash Window Company specialises in replacing and restoring traditional windows. From overhaul and draught proofing to complete replacement.

Our business is making your sash windows more efficient and attractive.

The company has extensive experience of dealing with clients in both conservation areas and listed buildings. Existing windows can be replaced with brand new, fully painted double glazed windows that meet current building regulations.

The London Sash Window Company will provide a guide price over the telephone and also offers an appointment to visit and provide a full survey with a written quote shortly afterwards.

www.londonsash.com