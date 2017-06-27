Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up
In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK
Experienced Quantity Surveyor wanted
DPT Ltd
DPT are expanding and looking for experienced Quantity Surveyors to join their successful joinery business.
Salary c£45K negotiable
Permanent – Minimum 2 year’s experience
To join our friendly team based out of our head office in Uxbridge, working on sites in London and surrounding areas.
With an opportunity for progression within the business for the right candidate.
Responsibilities include:
Running your own projects
Estimating & taking off for tenders, cost reporting to the directors
Chasing payments & other duties within job scope.
We are also recruiting for a Junior Quantity Surveyor
Email CV to: niamh@dptltd.co.uk
Tel: 0208 903 9561
About DPT Ltd
DPT Ltd has established itself as one of the market leaders in Carpentry & Joinery Contracting in and around London and the Home Counties. We undertake a wide range of work from a selection of Blue Chip Contractors and Designers.
Multiple opportunities available
Floodcall Emergency Services Wembley
ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
Part Time/Full Time – hours to suit
£14 per hour
This is a varied role for an experienced Accounts/Office Administrator required for busy established family business
The ideal candidate will posses excellent communication skills (written & verbal) with the ability to multitask and use own initiative
Duties include but not restricted to;
Accounts preparation on SAGE 50, advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Excel. Answering & logging calls for operatives and general office duties
Excellent salary offered to the right candidate
EXPERIENCED FLOOD TECHNICIAN (3 YEARS +) – FULL TIME PERMANENT – some unsociable hours
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence
Competitive Rates + Overtime
TRAINEE FLOOD TECHNICIAN – FULL TIME, PERMANENT –FULL TIME Permanent – some unsociable hours
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence, Full training will be provided
Competitive Rates + Overtime
Email CV to: info@floodcall.com
www.floodcall.com
About Floodcall
Floodcall have over 27 Years experience in dealing with water and flood damage in domestic and commercial properties. In that time, we’ve helped thousands of customers recover from a variety of types of water flood damage, using a combination of experience, state of the art cleaning and drying technology and commitment to client satisfaction to ensure that those affected are able to return to their properties in no time.
Site Manager wanted
Rochford
Due to continued expansion Rochford Construction Ltd is seeking a dynamic Site Manager for projects in the London area.
Minimum 5 yrs experience in groundworks/civils contracts, CSCS, SMSTS, proficient in reading Construction Programmes and compiling Project Reports.
Also hiring Drainage Pipelayers, Qualified Pavers, Groundworkers, Excavator & Dumper drivers (CPCS competent) – all with at least 3 yrs experience
About Rochford
Rochford Construction Ltd, a family run business established in 1986, has truly excelled in creating a reputable and credible reputation within the Groundworks and External works sector. The foundations for the aforementioned reputation is built upon proven ability to succeed in completing projects not only within budget, within programme and to specification; but also through its effective communication with its clients and employees, thus adding a personal touch to all that they do.
Email: info@rochfordltd.co.uk
To apply please call 0208 903 6888
