Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up
In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK
Multiple opportunities available
Floodcall Emergency Services Wembley
ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – FULL TIME, PERMANENT
This is a varied role for an experienced Accounts/Office Administrator required for busy established family business.
The ideal candidate will posses excellent communication skills (written & verbal) with the ability to multitask and use own initiative.
Duties include but not restricted to;
Accounts preparation on SAGE 50, advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Excel. Answering & logging calls for operatives and general office duties
Excellent salary offered to the right candidate
EXPERIENCED FLOOD TECHNICIAN (3 YEARS +) – FULL TIME PERMANENT – some unsociable hours
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence
Competitive Rates + Overtime
TRAINEE FLOOD TECHNICIAN – FULL TIME, PERMANENT – some unsociable hours
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence, Full training will be provided
Competitive Rates + Overtime
Email CV to: info@floodcall.com
www.floodcall.com
More about Floodcall
Floodcall have over 27 Years experience in dealing with water and flood damage in domestic and commercial properties. In that time, we’ve helped thousands of customers recover from a variety of types of water flood damage, using a combination of experience, state of the art cleaning and drying technology and commitment to client satisfaction to ensure that those affected are able to return to their properties in no time.
Site Manager wanted
Rochford Construction Ltd
Due to continued expansion Rochford Construction Ltd is seeking a dynamic Site Manager for projects in the London area.
Minimum 5 yrs experience in groundworks/civils contracts, CSCS, SMSTS, proficient in reading Construction Programmes and compiling Project Reports.
Also hiring Drainage Pipelayers, Qualified Pavers, Groundworkers, Excavator & Dumper drivers (CPCS competent) – all with at least 3 yrs experience
Email: info@rochfordltd.co.uk
To apply please call 0208 903 6888
More about Rochford
Rochford Construction Ltd, a family run business established in 1986, has truly excelled in creating a reputable and credible reputation within the Groundworks and External works sector. The foundations for the aforementioned reputation is built upon proven ability to succeed in completing projects not only within budget, within programme and to specification; but also through its effective communication with its clients and employees, thus adding a personal touch to all that they do.
