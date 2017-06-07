Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

Multiple opportunities available

Floodcall Emergency Services Wembley

ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – FULL TIME, PERMANENT

This is a varied role for an experienced Accounts/Office Administrator required for busy established family business.

The ideal candidate will posses excellent communication skills (written & verbal) with the ability to multitask and use own initiative.

Duties include but not restricted to;

Accounts preparation on SAGE 50, advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Excel. Answering & logging calls for operatives and general office duties

Excellent salary offered to the right candidate

EXPERIENCED FLOOD TECHNICIAN (3 YEARS +) – FULL TIME PERMANENT – some unsociable hours

Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households

Full Driving Licence

Competitive Rates + Overtime

TRAINEE FLOOD TECHNICIAN – FULL TIME, PERMANENT – some unsociable hours

Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households

Full Driving Licence, Full training will be provided

Competitive Rates + Overtime

Email CV to: info@floodcall.com

www.floodcall.com

More about Floodcall

Floodcall have over 27 Years experience in dealing with water and flood damage in domestic and commercial properties. In that time, we’ve helped thousands of customers recover from a variety of types of water flood damage, using a combination of experience, state of the art cleaning and drying technology and commitment to client satisfaction to ensure that those affected are able to return to their properties in no time.

Site Manager wanted

Rochford Construction Ltd

Due to continued expansion Rochford Construction Ltd is seeking a dynamic Site Manager for projects in the London area.

Minimum 5 yrs experience in groundworks/civils contracts, CSCS, SMSTS, proficient in reading Construction Programmes and compiling Project Reports.

Also hiring Drainage Pipelayers, Qualified Pavers, Groundworkers, Excavator & Dumper drivers (CPCS competent) – all with at least 3 yrs experience

Email: info@rochfordltd.co.uk

To apply please call 0208 903 6888

www.rochfordltd.co.uk

More about Rochford

Rochford Construction Ltd, a family run business established in 1986, has truly excelled in creating a reputable and credible reputation within the Groundworks and External works sector. The foundations for the aforementioned reputation is built upon proven ability to succeed in completing projects not only within budget, within programme and to specification; but also through its effective communication with its clients and employees, thus adding a personal touch to all that they do.

