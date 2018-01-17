Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up Jan 2018

January 17, 2018

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

If you would like to list a job, service or property please email us at: sales@theirishworld.com

Flannery’s Pub

Flannery’s Pub in Wembley is renowned for its excellent food and warm welcome.

Just 10 minutes from Wembley Stadium, Cathy and Tom (Flannery) have created a little corner of the West of Ireland at 610-612 The High Road, Wembley, Middx, HA0 2AF.

The clientele spans across the generations – this is truly a community hub. The local fire station’s personnel hold their special events here and Christmas parties for Seniors in the area are well supported year after year.

Fundraising Race nights are exceptionally well organised – for Cancer charities, Sports clubs and more.

Guests have included Ireland’s former Taoiseach Enda Kenny who paid a visit in March 2014. A proud Mayo woman, Cathy has an eye for a good menu which includes expected Irish favourite dishes. Her hands on approach to training staff in the kitchen and behind the bar has lead to a very high standard across all areas of the pub.

Home cooked food is served every day and the Sunday Roast served from 1-6pm is excellent. Tom and Cathy cater for all special occasions.

Sports fans can enjoy their favourite sport shown live on sky, BT Sport and Gaelic games are also shown

Enquiries Tel: 020 8900 2947

We now have vacancies for:

Full and part-time bar and kitchen staff.

Experience preferred

References required.

Ideal opportunity for self-motivated, reliable person.

Tel 07734 488501 or 07736 238410

FOMAC Construction Ltd.

FOMAC Construction Ltd. provides a premier recruitment and labour hire service for the construction industry and allied industries Nationwide.

FOMAC has been established for 30 years, building an enviable reputation for supplying professional, technical and construction staff to the industry.

We offer specialist services that are built on knowledge and experience gained from operating in the construction industry for over three decades.

Our long existence has also granted us with strong affiliations and partnerships within the industry.

We use our strengths to be able to grow and expand but most importantly to make sure we offer the best possible service and value for our clients.

At FOMAC our team of recruitment consultants are specialists within the construction industry, either with a construction or engineering background. This means all our consultants are able to have an in depth understanding of your requirements.

We supply the following nationwide:

• Site Engineering Staff & Surveying Equipment

• Site Management & Technical

• Mechanical & Electrical

• Labour & Trades

• CPCS Plant Operators

• Construction Office Support

If you are looking for extra staff, a career move or change please give us a call, we cover both temporary and permanent roles throughout the UK.

FOMAC Construction Ltd are a member of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, are BSI ISO 9001 accredited and Achilles Building Confidence, Construction Line, Builders Profile, Acclaim accredited, as well as being a FORS Bronze level member.

J Coffey

93 – 95 Greenford Road, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 3QF • Tel 0208 426 4944 www.jcoffey.co.uk

J Coffey is an established specialist concrete frame and groundwork contractor.

We now have vacancies in London and Reading area for:

Project Managers, Site Managers, Engineers, Machine/Dumper Drivers, & Ground workers in the London & Reading areas.

Relative experience essential.

To apply please send your CV to recruitment@jcoffey.co.uk