Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up Feb 2018

February 16, 2018

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

Recruiting for:

General Manager

Assistant Manager

If you are an enthusiastic, flexible, organised, dedicated and a positive leader and want to work in a creative environment in our new building in Hammersmith, then apply now!

General Manager £36k to £38k, depending on experience

Assistant Manager £26k to £28k, depending on experience

For full details, selection criteria and application form email gm@irishculturalcentre.co.uk.

Only successful applicants will receive a response.

Closing date at 5pm on Friday 2 March 2018. Interviews in the week of 19-23 March 2018.

About Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, 5 Black Rd Hammersmith, London W6 9DT, is acclaimed for providing one of the most exciting and adventurous cultural programmes in the UK featuring Ireland’s best traditional and contemporary musicians, film, theatre and storytelling programmes, art exhibitions, Irish and other classes, literary events, conferences, lecture series and much more.

www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk

J Coffey Infrastructure

Recruiting for:

General Foreman

Supervisors (Drainage/Groundworks)

Shuttering Carpenters

Machine/Dumper Drivers

Groundworkers

Slingers/Banksmen

J Coffey Infrastructure currently have the above jobs available in Greater London at Plumstead Depot (Crossrail).

Applicants must have CSCS/CPSC card and previous experience is essential

To apply, please send your CV to: alahman@jcoffey.co.uk or call us on 0208 951 9200

About J Coffey Group

J. Coffey Group is a family run business established in 1991. During the initial period, the main operation was within the refurbishment sector carrying out demolition/structural alteration packages. Having gained a solid reputation as a Concrete, Groundworks, Structural Alterations and Builder’s Works trade package contractor, the company has widened its range of services and now offers a Main Contract Division, a Rail & Infrastructure Works Division and a Plant Division, all of which is supported by their Plant Division. J. Coffey Group has established a proven track record for delivery for a wide variety of clients.

www.jcoffey.co.uk

O’Carroll Engineering

Recruiting for:

Construction Projects Manager

Site Installers

Applicants should have the following:

Construction Projects Manager

Construction Management qualification,

Minimum of five years relevant experience Valid CSCS card

Full Job Specification provided on request

Site Installers

Experience in Site Installation,

Metal Fabrication & Welding Experience Valid CSCS card

All positions will be based primarily in London; some travel to Ireland will be necessary.

Applications by way of CV and cover letter to hr@ocarrollengineering.com. Closing date for applications: Monday 19th February, 2018.

About O’Carroll Engineering

Established in 1990, Killarney Precision Engineering Ltd (KPEL) trading as O’Carroll Engineering has built a reputation for excellent service to a number of differing partner clients and markets sectors in Ireland and UK.

The company specialises in industrial walkways and access systems as well as commercial feature stairs.

Services include metal solutions for clients who value programme, cost savings, efficiency, speed, certification, accuracy, quality & time. This is achieved by employing advance technology and fabrication methods to ‘co-create’ solutions that will surpass their clients expectations.

www.ocarrollengineering.com

AMELIO GROUP

Recruiting for:

Experienced Pipelayers & Groundworkers

Excavator Drivers & HGV Drivers

Drainage Engineers & Trainee Drainage Engineers

Based in Gloucester, (however working throughout South of England) require:

If you are interested in any of these roles listed above please contact Niamh Mullan on 02890 628585. Please note references are required!

About Amelio-Group

Amelio Group is an engineering firm which specialises in drainage and civil engineering. Managing Director Catherine O’Neill founded Amelio while still a student at Queens University, Belfast. Amelio now has offices in Belfast, Dublin and Gloucester. Services provided include civil engineering projects; CCTV pipeline inspection surveys and reports; sewer cleansing services with 24/7 response maintenance; drain repair services using “no dig” technology; emptying septic tanks; cleansing of interceptors and water tanks; pollution remediation and treatment; leak detection and utility mapping.

FOMAC

FOMAC has been established for 30 years, building an enviable reputation for supplying professional, technical and construction staff to the industry.

We supply the following nationwide:

Site Engineering Staff & Surveying Equipment

Site Management & Technical

Mechanical & Electrical

Labour & Trades

CPCS Plant Operators

Construction Office Support

If you are looking for extra staff, a career move or change please give us a call, we cover both temporary and permanent roles throughout the UK.

About FOMAC

FOMAC offers specialist services that are built on knowledge and experience gained from operating in the construction industry for over three decades. The company has strong affiliations and partnerships within the industry.

We use our strengths to be able to grow and expand but most importantly to make sure we offer the best possible service and value for our clients.

At FOMAC the team of recruitment consultants are specialists within the construction industry, either with a construction or engineering background.

FOMAC Construction Ltd is a member of Recruitment & Employment Confederation. Accreditations include BSI ISO 9001, Achilles Building Confidence, Construction Line, Builders Profile, Acclaim and FORS Bronze level member.

www.fomac.co.uk