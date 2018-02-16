Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up Feb 2018
In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK
If you would like to list a job, service or property please email us at: sales@theirishworld.com
Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Recruiting for:
General Manager
Assistant Manager
If you are an enthusiastic, flexible, organised, dedicated and a positive leader and want to work in a creative environment in our new building in Hammersmith, then apply now!
General Manager £36k to £38k, depending on experience
Assistant Manager £26k to £28k, depending on experience
For full details, selection criteria and application form email gm@irishculturalcentre.co.uk.
Only successful applicants will receive a response.
Closing date at 5pm on Friday 2 March 2018. Interviews in the week of 19-23 March 2018.
About Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, 5 Black Rd Hammersmith, London W6 9DT, is acclaimed for providing one of the most exciting and adventurous cultural programmes in the UK featuring Ireland’s best traditional and contemporary musicians, film, theatre and storytelling programmes, art exhibitions, Irish and other classes, literary events, conferences, lecture series and much more.
www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk
J Coffey Infrastructure
Recruiting for:
General Foreman
Supervisors (Drainage/Groundworks)
Shuttering Carpenters
Machine/Dumper Drivers
Groundworkers
Slingers/Banksmen
J Coffey Infrastructure currently have the above jobs available in Greater London at Plumstead Depot (Crossrail).
Applicants must have CSCS/CPSC card and previous experience is essential
To apply, please send your CV to: alahman@jcoffey.co.uk or call us on 0208 951 9200
About J Coffey Group
J. Coffey Group is a family run business established in 1991. During the initial period, the main operation was within the refurbishment sector carrying out demolition/structural alteration packages. Having gained a solid reputation as a Concrete, Groundworks, Structural Alterations and Builder’s Works trade package contractor, the company has widened its range of services and now offers a Main Contract Division, a Rail & Infrastructure Works Division and a Plant Division, all of which is supported by their Plant Division. J. Coffey Group has established a proven track record for delivery for a wide variety of clients.
www.jcoffey.co.uk
O’Carroll Engineering
Recruiting for:
Construction Projects Manager
Site Installers
Applicants should have the following:
Construction Projects Manager
Construction Management qualification,
Minimum of five years relevant experience Valid CSCS card
Full Job Specification provided on request
Site Installers
Experience in Site Installation,
Metal Fabrication & Welding Experience Valid CSCS card
All positions will be based primarily in London; some travel to Ireland will be necessary.
Applications by way of CV and cover letter to hr@ocarrollengineering.com. Closing date for applications: Monday 19th February, 2018.
About O’Carroll Engineering
Established in 1990, Killarney Precision Engineering Ltd (KPEL) trading as O’Carroll Engineering has built a reputation for excellent service to a number of differing partner clients and markets sectors in Ireland and UK.
The company specialises in industrial walkways and access systems as well as commercial feature stairs.
Services include metal solutions for clients who value programme, cost savings, efficiency, speed, certification, accuracy, quality & time. This is achieved by employing advance technology and fabrication methods to ‘co-create’ solutions that will surpass their clients expectations.
www.ocarrollengineering.com
AMELIO GROUP
Recruiting for:
Experienced Pipelayers & Groundworkers
Excavator Drivers & HGV Drivers
Drainage Engineers & Trainee Drainage Engineers
Based in Gloucester, (however working throughout South of England) require:
If you are interested in any of these roles listed above please contact Niamh Mullan on 02890 628585. Please note references are required!
About Amelio-Group
Amelio Group is an engineering firm which specialises in drainage and civil engineering. Managing Director Catherine O’Neill founded Amelio while still a student at Queens University, Belfast. Amelio now has offices in Belfast, Dublin and Gloucester. Services provided include civil engineering projects; CCTV pipeline inspection surveys and reports; sewer cleansing services with 24/7 response maintenance; drain repair services using “no dig” technology; emptying septic tanks; cleansing of interceptors and water tanks; pollution remediation and treatment; leak detection and utility mapping.
FOMAC
FOMAC has been established for 30 years, building an enviable reputation for supplying professional, technical and construction staff to the industry.
We supply the following nationwide:
Site Engineering Staff & Surveying Equipment
Site Management & Technical
Mechanical & Electrical
Labour & Trades
CPCS Plant Operators
Construction Office Support
If you are looking for extra staff, a career move or change please give us a call, we cover both temporary and permanent roles throughout the UK.
About FOMAC
FOMAC offers specialist services that are built on knowledge and experience gained from operating in the construction industry for over three decades. The company has strong affiliations and partnerships within the industry.
We use our strengths to be able to grow and expand but most importantly to make sure we offer the best possible service and value for our clients.
At FOMAC the team of recruitment consultants are specialists within the construction industry, either with a construction or engineering background.
FOMAC Construction Ltd is a member of Recruitment & Employment Confederation. Accreditations include BSI ISO 9001, Achilles Building Confidence, Construction Line, Builders Profile, Acclaim and FORS Bronze level member.
www.fomac.co.uk