Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up

We take a look at some of the prime job opportunities across London Irish and local companies in London and across the UK.

Floodcall Emergency Services Wembley

ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – FULL TIME, PERMANENT

This is a varied role for an experienced Accounts/Office Administrator required for busy established family business

The ideal candidate will posses excellent communication skills (written & verbal) with the ability to multitask and use own initiative

Duties include but not restricted to;

Accounts preparation on SAGE 50, advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Excel. Answering & logging calls for operatives and general office duties

£10-14 p/h depending on experience

EXPERIENCED FLOOD TECHNICIAN (3 YEARS +) – FULL TIME PERMANENT

Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households

Full Driving Licence & DBS Check required

£12-£15 p/h depending on experience

TRAINEE FLOOD TECHNICIAN – FULL TIME, PERMANENT

Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households

Full Driving Licence & DBS Check required, Full training will be provided

£10-£12 p/h

Email CV to: info@floodcall.com

www.floodcall.com

BAR STAFF REQUIRED SOUTH HARROW

Full & Part-Time Bar staff required for busy pub in South Harrow

Good opportunity for reliable and hardworking person

References required

Tel 07939 427867

Email CV to: midw@ymail.com