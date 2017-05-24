Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up
We take a look at some of the prime job opportunities across London Irish and local companies in London and across the UK.
Floodcall Emergency Services Wembley
ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – FULL TIME, PERMANENT
This is a varied role for an experienced Accounts/Office Administrator required for busy established family business
The ideal candidate will posses excellent communication skills (written & verbal) with the ability to multitask and use own initiative
Duties include but not restricted to;
Accounts preparation on SAGE 50, advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Excel. Answering & logging calls for operatives and general office duties
£10-14 p/h depending on experience
EXPERIENCED FLOOD TECHNICIAN (3 YEARS +) – FULL TIME PERMANENT
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence & DBS Check required
£12-£15 p/h depending on experience
TRAINEE FLOOD TECHNICIAN – FULL TIME, PERMANENT
Responding to emergency flood call outs, cleaning up duties and interaction with businesses & households
Full Driving Licence & DBS Check required, Full training will be provided
£10-£12 p/h
Email CV to: info@floodcall.com
www.floodcall.com
BAR STAFF REQUIRED SOUTH HARROW
Full & Part-Time Bar staff required for busy pub in South Harrow
Good opportunity for reliable and hardworking person
References required
Tel 07939 427867
Email CV to: midw@ymail.com