Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment Round-up

We take a look at some of the prime job opportunities across London Irish and local companies in London and across the UK.

Easigrass is now hiring for the following positions at London HQ:

Administration – must be able to work in fast paced environment, have attention to detail, multi task, good telephone manner.

Labourers – must be a team player and have good work ethic.

Drivers – Clean UK drivers licence, over 21s with at least 2 years driving experience.

Please send your CV to hr@easigrass.com or Phone: 0208 843 4180

www.easigrass.com

Landmark Groundworks Ltd are recruiting:

SITE MANAGERS

To join their vibrant team working on a range of civil engineering projects in the West London area, reporting to the Construction Director and Contracts Managers.

The successful candidates must have experience of working in a groundworks and RC Frames environment and hold the necessary qualifications to perform their duties and must hold CSCS cards and a minimum of the SSSTS 2 day training certificate.

Applications in writing to: recruitment@landmark-ltd.com

Bretland group have vacancies for:

Senior Quantity Surveyor and Assistant Quantity Surveyor based in the head office in the midlands area of Ireland

The successful candidate should:

Hold a degree/ diploma in Construction Economics or Quantity Surveying or similar.

Preferably have a background in the areas above.

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience for Junior Role

Minimum of 7-10 years’ experience for senior role.

Ability to work on your own initiative and to carry out all estimating and quantity surveying functions for projects.

Ability to agree final accounts, negotiation with sub-contractors.

Preferably have some experience in Project Management.

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills

Competent in all forms of estimating packages, Microsoft Excel, Word etc.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a busy and progressive company.

Salary: Negotiable

Locations: Midlands of Ireland

Duration: permanent position available

Please forward CV and cover letter to careers@bretland.ie

