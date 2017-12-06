The Week: News highlights from home 9th Dec 2017

December 6, 2017

The Week: News highlights from Ireland this week

National Geographic calls ‘must see’ Dublin ‘a state of mind

National Geographic listed Dublin as one of its 21 must-see destinations after it declared that “Dublin isn’t a place. It’s a state of mind.”

It advised visitors to go “beyond Guinness” and explore the independent spots that make the city “lucky and charmed”.

It advises where to find the best pint, slice of pizza, bookshop, restaurant and doughnut, and notes that one-third of Ireland’s population is under the age of 25.

George Stone, editor-inchief of National Geographic Travel, said: “There is something about the cheer of the city that provides a nuanced approach to addressing diversity and inclusion, especially in the polarised climate we currently live in.” Mr Stone told the Irish edition of The Times.

“Added to that was a knowledge that our readers love Ireland, and we wanted to give them a warm and personal tour through this fantastic EU capital.”

Late Late Toy Show breaks viewing records and hearts

Irish television’s most watched show of the year, the Late Late Toy Show seems set to break even its own viewing records after it staged a tearful reunion between Sergeant Graham Burke, of Cork, and his family live on air.

The Burke family from Midleton, Co. Cork are dad Graham, mum Marie and their three children; eight-year-old Adam, six-year-old Kayla and four-year-old Emily. Adam and Kayla were taking part in a segment with Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy showing off their limbo skills and a number of other toys, before being brought over to a large, wrapped box.

There was a surprise inside for them – their dad who has been on assignment in Africa and was not due back until the New Year. The tearful reaction of Adam melted even the most cynical hearts.

Dublin to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of the freedom of the city

It follows last month’s widely publicised gesture by Bob Geldof, who travelled to Dublin to hand back his title, granted by the council in 2006, in protest that the same honour was held by Ms Suu Kyi. He accused the Mynamar leader of “mass ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya people and expressed sadness and regret at giving up the title.

Ms Suu Kyi was awarded the freedom of the city in 1999 when she was under house arrest. On her release she travelled to Dublin to receive the award and sign the roll of honour at a reception in June 2012.

An estimated 600,000 Rohingya have fled across the border from Burma into neighbouring Bangladesh in the past three months. Ms Suu Kyi was stripped of the freedom of Oxford over her weak response to the crisis.

She studied PPE at the University university there in the 1960s. Galway council said it may follow Dublin. Galwaygave her the freedom of its city, in 2005.

