The Week: News Highlights 6th Oct 2017

October 6, 2017

We look at the latest news highlights from Ireland

Saw Doctors reflect on loss of N17

Galway band The Saw Doctors have reflected on the loss of the road that gave them one of their biggest hits, following the opening of a new motorway in the west of the country.

Their famous song N17 details the journey between Tuam and Gort, but now the Saw Doctors say that the new M17 motorway has left the hit ‘redundant’.

The motorway, which opened last week, means that drivers will no longer need to pass through the congested and bottleneck towns and villages of Tuam, Claregalway and Clarinbridge.

Posting a video of the song on their Facebook page, the band said: “The words of the famous Saw Doctors song N17 will become redundant tomorrow when the M17 motorway between Tuam and Gort will be officially opened by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

From tomorrow Davy will be able to drive straight from Tuam to Shannon Airport on the M17 / M18– there’ll be no turning left at Claregalway– and somehow the M17 doesn’t doesn’t seem as inviting “And I wish I was on the M17”.”

Cork prison beats Eiffel Tower to tourism award

A former Cork prison has been named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 2017 World Travel Awards, beating Buckingham Palace and the Eiffel Tower to the accolade.

Spike Island has attracted more than 45,000 visitors so far in 2017 in its first full year of operation.

The 104-acre island was a monastic settlement in the 7th century, before being turned into a prison under British control in the 19th century.

It held thousands of prisoners before they were transported to Australia, and was only handed back to Ireland in 1938 when the last British forces left.

It was taken over by Cork County Council from the Department of Defence in 2010, and opened as a tourist attraction after a €6 million (£5.3m) refurbishment, partly funded by Ireland’s tourism board.

“Earlier this year Fortress Spike became Trip advisor’s number one attraction in County Cork and now the island is Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction for 2017,” said Spike Island Development Company Chairman Declan Daly.

“This is especially rewarding considering we have so much more planned to ensure the very best experience for both our national and international visitors.”

Irish house prices rising by €50 a day

A new report has shown that house prices across Ireland have risen by more than €50 on average every day over the last year.

The latest house price report released by Daft.ie says the national average list price is now almost €241,000 (£213,233), which is 8.9 per cent higher than a year ago.

It means that prices have risen by almost 47 per cent on average from their lowest point in late 2013.

The data comes at the same time as a MyHome.ie property price report that shows that the average asking price of a newly listed property in Dublin is recorded as €366,000 (£323,832), which is an increase of €39,000 (£34,506) compared to this time last year.

Newly listed property prices in the capital rose by 1.6 per cent in the third quarter of this year, which is an 11.8 per cent increase compared to last year.

Across the whole country, prices rose by 0.4 per cent compared to the last quarter, and are up 8.9 per cent compared to last year.

You might also be interested in this article