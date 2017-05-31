The Week: News highlights 31 May 2017

We look at the latest news highlights from Ireland

Outpouring of sympathy for tragic parents of car death baby

Hundreds of people gathered to support the family of Chloe Fogarty, the seven-month-old who died after being left in a car for five hours on the hottest day of the year.

It is reported that her father Paul had brought her in the car as he travelled to work at O’Dwyer Steel in the village of Dundrum on Thursday morning and forgot to drop her off at crèche, as her mother Louise had normally done so. It was not until after 1pm that he realised his daughter was still in the vehicle and emergency services were called.

At the funeral mass in St Nicholas’ Church in Solohead, the parents walked to the altar together, carrying a teddy bear and a photograph, and Tears in Heaven, written by Eric Clapton after the death of his young son Conor, was played at the Mass.

“I’m so sorry you had to go, we had such big hopes and dreams for your future. Heaven was missing an angel, a special angel, and they needed you,” Louise Fogarty said. “Paul and I will stay strong together because we know that that’s what you would want.”

Irishman’s street art features on new Australian stamp

A Cork artist is the only person not from or based in Australia whose work is appearing on a new range of street art stamps in the country. Fin DAC, who only started to paint in his 30s to relax during a child custody battle, is currently based in London.

“I was surrounded by street art in London and that the seemed obvious thing for me to try to replicate, I had no plans to be artist but it progressed rapidly.”

Six years ago DAC was let go in his job as a web developer and decided to pursue art full-time and two years ago travelled to New Zealand for an arts festival.

During his trip he also visited Australia and painted a piece of art outside in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, stating that painting outdoors is his best form of advertising. DAC employed a stencil and spray paint technique to create the mural Shinka, as part of the Little Rundle Street Art Project, in Adelaide.

He specialises in large-scale portraits, often of women in masks, and in the one selected from Adelaide he uses his characteristic technique of mixing traditional cultural dress with western fashion, as well as black and white forms that are punctuated with vivid splashes of colour.

World famous National Trust rope bridge in Antrim cut by vandals

One of Antrim’s best-known tourist attractions is now reopened after it was made unsafe by vandals. Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge connects two cliffs off Ballintoy at almost 100 ft (30m) over sea level. It was first erected there by fishermen in 1755.

It was closed overnight as hundreds of visitors were turned away, and the National Trust said that the ‘mindless’ act of vandalism could have had ‘very dangerous consequences’.

“We’re thankful to get the engineers up on site so promptly this afternoon and work through the process of getting it repaired,” Frank Devlin of the National Trust told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra on Wednesday.

“Tourism is such an important part of the economy here in Northern Ireland. The potential for the bridge to have been out of action for much longer was very high.

“Thankfully, due to the vigilance of our staff at the site, we picked up the damage before anyone had access to the bridge.”

Last year, the National Trust recorded its highest ever number of visitors to the attraction leading to the organisation having to implement timed tickets to deal with queuing crowds.