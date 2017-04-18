The Week: News Highlights 22nd April 2017

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

We look at the latest news highlights from Ireland

Married couples still getting older in Ireland

Brides and grooms are continuing to marry at an older age according to the latest figures released by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office.

Last year’s statistics show that the average age of a groom in an opposite-sex marriage is 35.7 years compared to 35.3 years in 2015.

Women in an opposite sex couple now marry at an average age of 33.8 years compared to 33.2 years last year. It means that in the course of a year grooms were five months older and brides were seven months older. Partners are generally older when they marry when entering a same-sex marriage, where men are 40.5 years on average when wedding and women are 41.

The trend in the increasing average age for brides and grooms has been rising year-on-year with 2016 the oldest in both cases.

“In the past 50 years, the average age of grooms decreased from 29 years in 1966 to a low of 26.2 years in 1977 and increased to a high of 35.7 years in 2016,” the CSO stated today.

A similar trend is evident for brides with the average age decreasing from 25.7 in 1966 to 24.0 in 1977 and increasing to a high of 33.8 in 2016. Grooms were older than brides in 62.3 per cent of opposite-sex marriage, and religious ceremonies accounted for 64.8 per cent of weddings, with Catholic marriages the largest in the group, with 53.7 per cent.

In opposite sex weddings, 87.8 per cent of marriages were the first marriage for both the bride and groom. There were 2,444 marriages involving at least one divorced person in 2016, including 552 marriages where both parties were divorced.

Skellig Michael the star in latest Star Wars teaser trailer

County Kerry’s Skellig Michael, one of the filming locations for the most recent Star Wars films, features prominently in the trailer for the latest instalment.

The Irish landmark is not the only backdrop that the country provides, with Donegal’s Malin Head and Kerry’s Ceann Sibeal also used to shoot parts of the new movie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is due to open in cinemas on December 15, and last week a two minute promotional video was released.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said the organisation would take ‘every opportunity’ to capitalise on the film’s popularity to attract visitors.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ broke box office records around the world in late 2015, bringing the magnificent scenery of Skellig Michael and the Wild Atlantic Way to the attention of millions of people everywhere,” he said. “The fact that ‘Episode VIII: The Last Jedi’, due for release this December, was also shot on location along the Wild Atlantic Way is another fantastic coup for Irish tourism – and we’re absolutely delighted that the Wild Atlantic Way features so heavily in the first peek of the next episode.”

‘Love the Lee’: Corkonians team up to stop walls being built on river

Cork city business owners, celebrities, and local residents have joined together to attempt to stop flood relief plans for the River Lee.

Plans are in place to build flood defences along the River Lee, downstream of Inniscarra dam and through the city, to help prevent it overflow as it is prone to. But the Save Cork City say the works will ‘turn the city into a building site for up to 10 years during the construction works, affecting trade and tourism in the city’.

The campaigners have designed a ‘Love the Lee’ badge which people have been photographed with around the city’s landmarks to create awareness over social media, and has been used by Enda Walsh, and Young Offenders actors Chris Walley and Alex Murphy.

The group also say that the wall, planned by the Office of Public Works, will have a negative impact on the city’s cultural heritage and the environment.

“The proposals will destroy huge parts of Cork’s historic character through damage to and removal of the City’s historic quay walls and railings, replacing them with basic concrete walls,” their statement reads. “And the extent of the impact on the Lee’s flora and fauna has not truly been accounted for.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn