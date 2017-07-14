The Week: News Highlights 12th July 2017

We look at the latest news highlights from Ireland

Limerick ‘out-cultures’ Paris, says Brussels

Limerick’s wealth of medieval and Georgian architecture, and number of museums, has won it a place on a new culture index, placing it above Paris.

The European Commission’s new Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor provides comparable data on how European cities perform across nine sectors, including culture and creativity.

It placed Limerick ahead of Paris in terms of being ‘culturally vibrant’, and it was further bolstered by the fact that it is in the running to be European Capital of Culture in 2020.

Limerick’s lord mayor Stephen Keary said: “The results show that Limerick has very strong foundations to build on.

“I’m delighted that we rank highly in a number of areas, notably for museum facilities and human capital and education. Limerick has been developing its cultural offering over the past few years being National City of Culture in 2014 and the bid for European Capital of Culture 2020.

“The legacy of these events is beginning to bear fruit. We compare very well to other cities in Europe which reinforces and validates our plans and vision.”

While Cork came first for cultural vibrancy in cities with a population between 50,000 to 250,000, Temple Bar gave Dublin a third place out of 34 cities, as the report said the regeneration of it in the 90s made it ‘a major creative quarter and attracting artists, businesses and tourists’.

Luke Kelly to be honoured with two statues in his native Dublin

Dublin City Council is breaking its own rules for the late Luke Kelly as it prepares to find homes for two commissioned pieces of sculpture.

Its own rules says there can only be one monument per person in the city.

When Christy Burke was elected Lord Mayor in 2014 he invited five shortlisted artists to submit proposals.

The council unanimously voted for a 1.8m design by Vera Flute but relatives thought that the contemporary design and the proposed location were not as fitting of Kelly, but another more traditional piece, commissioned by Gerry Hunt, a friend of Kelly’s was.

It depicts a seated Kelly singing and playing the banjo and Hunt would prefer to have his design in the south city centre where Kelly was known to socialise in.

Flute’s piece is proposed to be erected along the banks of the Royal Canal, close to Sheriff Street, and she said that the copper wire for the singer’s hair represents his ‘intensity, emotion and energy’.

But Kelly’s three brothers told the committee they found it too ‘radical’ and preferred Hunt’s, so the council agreed to allow for both and ensure the situation would not happen again.

Boomtown Rats to release first album in 33 years

Bob Geldof has announced that The Boomtown Rats are releasing a new album, which would be their first since 1984’s The Long Grass.

The 65-year-old revealed that the band have recorded 26 tracks already and will release them in a series of four EPs before an eventual album with all four on it called Mega.

“We’ve done 26 tracks. We’re mixing them now, I’ve done the vocals on them. We’re getting really excited, we think they’re great,” he told The Mirror.

“We did a lot of songs. We have a situation now where a song comes out and a day later it’s dead. What we’re probably going to do is issue a series of EPs, I’m going to call the album Mega.

The band’s original line-up split in 1986 but reformed in 2013 to make an appearance at the Isle of Wight festival.

In all, the band released six albums including 1979’s The Fine Art Of Surfacing, which included the band’s most famous song, the 1979 UK Number One hit I Don’t Like Mondays.

