The Week: Irish News Highlights 1st Oct 2016

All aboard the Emerald Isle Express

€5,000 per person six day trip limited to just 50 guests

Fifty guests, eight days, six luxury hotels and castles and hundreds of miles of beautiful landscape, the Emerald Isle Express departed Dublin on Monday for its annual expedition. At a cost of €5,000 (£4,342) per person, the tour is limited to 50 guests who will travel around Ireland on a private, heritage train that has been lovingly restored and maintained and is operated by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland (RPSI).

The exclusive rail cruise takes in some of Ireland’s most acclaimed five-star hotels, castles and attractions. It is organised by Railtours Ireland First Class and covers the Wild Atlantic Way and Ancient East.

Film star Matthew McConaughey wants his kids to learn Irish

Matthew Mc- Conaughey is reportedly looking to send his children to the Gaeltacht so that they can learn the language of his ancestors. Hi mother Kay’s family came from Cavan and Monaghan, while the 46- year-old’s wife comes from Brazil. He says that he would love for his three children; eight-year-old Levi, six year- old Vida and four year- old Lingston to embrace their Celtic background. The Irish Sun report that he thinks they should embrace their diverse backgrounds.

“My kids are really privileged to call themselves Brazilian Irish,” he said. “Irish Brazilian, how great is that? Connected to two of the most vibrant, colourful, exciting cultures on the planet.

“Both very different yet with so many similarities. It’s beautiful. It’s a gift. My wife, she’s on top of things, she’s got them with the music, the food, she’s got them speaking Portuguese, a lot of which I don’t understand. They’re talking about me, plotting against me.

“I gotta keep up the Gaelic. I want them reading the literature, I want Riverdancing, I want them saying, ‘grand’ and ‘lunatic to the marvellous’.

“When they’re older, I want to send them to that Irish language summer camp you guys do, it’s like a rite of passage for you guys, isn’t it? When you’re teenagers. I want them fluent — which means I gotta do a crash course too.”

Warning of deadly poisonous jellyfish on Irish shores

Irish Water Safety officials have warned the public to beware of potentially deadly jellyfish which have been washed up in unprecedented numbers on Irish beaches recently. Over 20 Portuguese Man o’War jellyfish were discovered on Keem Beach in Achill and have also been found in Donegal’s Kincasslagh Harbour.

The jellyfish, which are said to inflict the most severe sting of all jellyfish, tend to travel in froups of up to a thousand so hundreds more could be on their way.

Their sting can prove fatal to people who are allergic to their venom. John Leech of Irish Water Safety said: “In the last 16 years I’ve been working with Irish Water Safety I’ve never seen so many sightings of the Portuguese Man of War. Twenty of the creatures washed up in Keel Beach in Achill this week, which is unprecedented.

“I’ve never heard of a sighting of one as far North as Donegal. They would be more likely to be spotted in Cork and Kerry, our most southern counties. The creatures’ stings can send those who are allergic into anaphylactic shock. If you are stung and have a reaction, medical treatment should be sought immediately in A&E.”

Skerries named Ireland’s tidiest town for 2016

North Dublin’s Skerries has beaten 859 other entrants to be named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for this year.Birdhill in Tipperary claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village while Kerry’s Listowelin received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town for the second year. Skerries also received the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town and Ennis in Co Clare was declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Ireland’s Tourism Minister Michael Ring said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Skerries; a really worthy winner. This is the first time Skerries has won the overall prize.

“Skerries first entered in 1959 and winning is evidence of their consistently achieving high standards in the competition at local and regional level.

“This much sought after award is recognition of a town that embraces all aspects of the SuperValuTidy- Towns Competition, builds strong community links and has grown each year in the competition.”

is organised by Ireland’s Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and has been sponsored by SuperValu since 1992.