The Week: Irish News Highlight 8th Dec 2016

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Guns N’ Roses to return to Slane 25 years on…with Slash

Guns N’ Roses are returning to Slane for a concert next summer, to mark their 25th anniversary of their last gig at the castle. The band will perform at the Co. Meath venue on May 27th 2017, and will kick off the reformed band’s 35-date Not In This Lifetime World Tour, which takes in venues across North America and Europe.

The announcement was confirmed by Alex and Tamara Mountcharles, the children of Lord Henry Mountcharles, at a press conference in Dublin on Monday. Tamara Mountcharles said that she was just a one year old when Guns N’ Roses last played there.

The November Rain and Sweet Child O’ Mine rockers reunited in April to play the Coachella festival in California. Although they never officially broke up, lead vocalist Axl Rose had been the only original member left in the band since bassist Duff McKagan and lead guitarist Slash left in the 1990s.

There was no concert at Slane this year, with the last one being in 2015, when the Foo Fighters headlined along with support from the Kaiser Chiefs, Hozier and Ash. Tickets are priced from €89.50 (£75.79) including booking fee for Guns N’ Roses at Slane and go on sale on this December 9 at 9am.

Lord Mountcharles’ Slane Castle in County Meath has been the venue for some of Ireland’s greatest concerts including the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen

Ireland clears way to legalise medicinal use of cannabis

Cannabis used for medicinal purposes is set to be legalised in Ireland after its Government said it wouldn’t stand in the legislators’ way. The bill wants to permit cannabis products for those suffering from chronic pain, as well as those suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer.

It passed through Ireland’s lower house without a vote and will now move on to the Dáil’s committee stage. Here Ireland’s Health Minister, Simon Harris, will listen to advice from regulators who will go over the scientific and clinical value of cannabis as a medicine.

The bill was sponsored by Gino Kenny, a People Before Profit TD, and RTÉ reported that he said that, if finalised, it would give doctors the power to decide if patients would benefit from use of the drug. The move in Ireland is the latest in a series of campaigns from politicians to legalise marijuana for medical purposes.

In one school district in New Jersey, USA, the drug can be administered to pupils on its grounds by a parent or guardian. And, according to a documentary by Viceland, there is a thriving underground medical marijuana scene in the UK.

Those involved risk spending years in prison and end up giving away thousands of pounds worth of cannabis to those suffering from illnesses.

Cathal Brugha’s great grandson receives 1916 souvenir medal

The great grandson of 1916 revolutionary Cathal Brugha was presented with a centenary commemorative medal by President Michael D Higgins last Sunday.

Air Corp captain Gearóid O’Briain was among seven members of the Defence Forces to represent their comrades and be honoured at the Dublin Castle ceremony.

Mr Higgins spoke of how the engagement was important to make sure that those who are currently serving are recognised in this centenary year.

“It is also an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the dedicated and selfless service of the volunteer soldiers, sailors and aircrew of Óglaigh na hÉireann, who have served Ireland and the Irish people since the foundation of the State,” he said. “Today’s ceremony and the medal you are about to be presented with is a fitting and well-deserved tribute, on behalf of the people of Ireland, to you, the women and men of our Defence Forces.”

Donning an overcoat, Mr Higgins presented commemorative medals to Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellet, and the seven members representing the Air Corp, Navy, Reserve Forces and Army.

Speaking afterwards, Capt O Briain, a flight instructor, said growing up, he was very aware of his great grandfather’s role, but in the last year he has taken a lot more pride in it.