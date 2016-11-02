The Week: Irish News Highlight 5th Nov 2016

News highlights from Ireland, here, and around the world…

Dublin Marathon attracts record numbers

Up to 19,500 people took to the streets of the Irish capital last Sunday to take part in the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon. The race is now the fourth largest event of its kind in Europe, with 5,700 international participants this year.

Record numbers signed up for the race, with a huge 25 per cent increase since last year. This year, it moved from its traditional October Bank Holiday Monday to the Sunday beforehand and started at Fitzwilliam Square. Ethiopian Dereje Tulu was crowned the 2016 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon Champion, with a time of 2:12:18 around the 26.2 mile course. It was two minutes and 20 seconds ahead of fellow Addis Ababa native Dereje Beyecha.

Moldovan-born Sergiu Ciobanu was the first person across the finish line for Ireland in 2:17:35.

Kildare’s Patrick Monahan repeated his 2015 success as he was the first man in the wheelchair category to cross the finish line in a time of 1:39:18.

Ireland rides new wave of ‘tech-nostalgia’

BUSH reveals 69 per cent of Irish people are rediscovering retro audio products. While the evolution of hi spec technology continues, Technology brand Bush has revealed that Ireland’s affection for classic audio still reigns supreme, with nearly seven in ten Irish adults finding retro style audio technology to be most appealing to them. More of us are feeling nostalgic about the way we play music, and technology we play it on, including record players, cassette machines and boom boxes.

The 21st century vinyl revival has been well documented in recent years, with combined sales of physical and digital sales steadily decreasing since 2005 as total vinyl album sales skyrocket – from 857,000 copies in 2005 to more than 9 million copies in 2014. Technology brand Bush, spoke to over 500 Irish adults to understand how Irish people’s spending habits for audio technology products have, or indeed haven’t, changed over the years with the revival of retro technology.

Bush found that the more the ‘tech-volution’ moves on, the more we indulge in the beauty of the process of listening to music in the ‘old school’ way.

Almost half (45%) of us call out making mixtapes as one of our favourite memories. And it appears that the love of the process continues, with over a third (32%) of us continuing to make our own mixtapes today. The process of music compilation doesn’t just stop with cassette players either – it’s run into the way we consume music using even the highest spec technology, with playlists on music apps such as Spotify accounting for a third of the total listening time across all demographics.

With mixtapes and retro audio leading the way in how Ireland consumes music, Bush offers a range of retro options to suit the modern day consumer, including: Bush Classic Turntable, Bush Classic Retro DAB Radio and Bush Wooden DAB radio.

Kerry’s Skellig Ring makes tourism top ten list

Skellig Ring in Co.Kerry has been named one of the world’s top regions to visit next year by travel experts Lonely Planet. The announcement came as they released Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017, the bestselling book filled with their pick of trends, destinations and experiences for the year ahead.

The Skellig Ring connects Valentia Island with Waterville via the Gaeltacht area around Ballinskelligs – and includes the Skelligs themselves, which have become famous internationally recently as it was the backdrop for the latest Star Wars films.

It was described as ‘perhaps Ireland’s most charismatically wild and emerald stretch of coastline’ with Skellig Michael labelled a ‘remote, wavepounded hunk of rock rising out of the Atlantic like a giant triangle’.

Lonely Planet’s Top 10 Regions for 2017 1. Choquequirao, Peru 2. Taranaki, New Zealand 3. The Azores, Portugal 4. North Wales, UK 5. South Australia 6. Aysén, Chile 7. The Tuamotus, French Polynesia 8. Coastal Georgia, USA 9. Perak, Malaysia 10. The Skellig Ring, Ireland