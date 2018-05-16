The Week: news bites from Ireland & UK.

May 16, 2018

Dublin Bus made €5.7 million in unclaimed change for fares

Dublin bus has earned a healthy €5.7 million in unclaimed change over the past six years at rate of just over €50,000 a month.

The amounts earned vary greatly by service route. The most lucrative route for Dublin bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth & Ballymore Eustace, is the number 15, which has earned over €435,000 since 2012. That’s followed by the Number 46A and the Number 16.

That figure, though, is less than 50 per cent of what the transport company was pulling in in 2012, most likely because of the introduction of the Leap Card, the equivalent of TfL’s Oyster Card. For 15 years Dublin Bus has operated an exact change only policy.

Customers who do not have the exact change and pay over the fare amount are issued with a receipt, which they can reclaim.

The money is collated in an unclaimed passengers change fund. There is no expiration date or time limit for the reclamation of change.

The unclaimed money goes towards local community schemes. Just one in 10 of all fare refunds are reclaimed.

Century-maker O’Brien makes Irish cricketing history

Ireland played its first-ever Cricket Test match in Malahide, Dublin, against Pakistan with batsman Kevin O’Brien writing his name into Irish cricketing history by becoming the country’s first-ever Test centurion. With the home side battling to avoid defeat, having been asked to follow on after being bowled out for 130 in response to Pakistan’s 302-7 declared, O’Brien’s century helped ensure that Ireland would at least avoid an innings defeat on their Test match debut.

President Michael D. Higgins was among those to take in Ireland’s first appearance on the Test stage. Cricket Ireland President Aideen Rice presented Mr Higgins with a bat signed by the Ireland players.

Housing group’s charity tournament raising in excess of £100,000

In spite of the rain, the fifth annual Berkeley Homes Gaelic 7s tournament and family fun day at Tir Chonaill Park in Greenford, proved to be a huge success as it raised more than £100,000.

Since 2014, Berkeley Homes’ annual tournament has fundraised for the Berkeley Foundation, London GAA juveniles and Icap, along with the foundation’s charity partners. Amongst the companies taking part were John Reddington Ltd, Laing O’Rourke, Falcon Green, Connelly Group, Kilnbridge, Errigal, GCL (Ground Construction Ltd), FDL (Foundations Development Ltd), VKE and VMC Plant Hire.

The tournament was won by Maylim and St George (Berkeley Group) won the Shield.

As well as football there was a giant inflatable assault course, carnival stalls, face painters, and live music. To date the summer tournament had raised £181,000, and organisers and participants had hoped that this year’s event would bring funds raised past £250,000 mark.

The amount raised on the day is matched by the Berkeley Foundation.

