Weather forces GAA cancellations

March 1, 2018

The GAA has confirmed that all Allianz Football and Hurling League fixtures scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

A full revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday, March 5th.

For the moment, the following should be noted as broad principles:

– Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League will now take place next weekend (March 10th/11th)

– The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals will move to the weekend of March 17th/18th, the semi-finals to the weekend of March 24th/25th and the Allianz Hurling League final to March 31st

– Round 5 of the Allianz Football League – due to be played this weekend – will move to March 10th/11th

Any exceptions to the above will be addressed in the revised fixture programme to be issued on Monday.

The GAA has cancelled all national football and hurling fixtures scheduled for this week-end.

