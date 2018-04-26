The wearing of the Green… and a lot more besides

April 26, 2018

Embassy of Ireland launches new initiative to match Ireland’s designers with the diaspora

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill last week hosted the Irish Embassy’s fashion initiative, WearingIrish.

The idea is to offer a platform to Ireland’s fashion and jewellery designers to introduce them to Irish buyers overseas and to other key influencers and networking groups around the world. It is the brainchild of Margaret Molloy who has taken it upon herself to position Ireland as a world-class producer of fashion.

The presenters for the evening were Marian Donohoe of Enterprise Ireland and Una Fox who works in the Digital Marketing Division of Walt Disney Group. A number of young designers were present, including award-winning Jennifer Rothwell.

Jennifer digitally prints and manufacturers her garments in her Dublin studio. Chupi Sweetman whose jewellery is now available worldwide is another inspiring example of a successful Irish designer.

Guests were asked to wear an item by an Irish designer and plenty did, confirming the practical support out there for the concept – some had bought their garments in Ireland or on line. Others had received their special “pieces” as gifts. They came from outlets as diverse and exclusive Knightsbridge boutiques to popular Irish chain Dunnes Stores and various retailers in between.

Julie O’Neill of Cara Personnel in Harrow wore a scarf from Carraig Donn, a Little Black Dress from Louise Kennedy and a lovely tote bag by Paul Costelloe.

Jacqui O’Donovan of O’Donovan Waste Disposal also opted for Louise Kennedy dress, one with a particularly striking and ‘flowing’ cut. She paired it with a Lennon Courtney handbag.

Collette Mackin, of the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, sported a colourful cape designed by Mucros Weavers of Kerry.

The Kerry Association’s Tara Cronin wore classic pieces by Savida, whose designs always look impactful in Dunne’s Stores.

Caroline McLaughlin, of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, was clearly proud of her emerald green Pauric Sweeney bag.

You may also be interested in: