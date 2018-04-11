Waterford’s Park Rangers AFC Wins FAI Award

Faithlegg based football club Park Rangers AFC has won the FAI Club Mark, an award acknowledging the high standards in governance, management and administration at this ambitious, developing rural club.

Based in Faithlegg, Park Rangers, already the recipient of a number of awards, is one of just three clubs in Ireland who have been awarded the prestigious award, which was presented by FAI Chief Executive John Delaney.

Commenting on the award Michael Cox, Park Rangers AFC said: “It’s great to get this national award. It’s an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication that goes into the club. Park Rangers AFC is a fantastic, friendly and fun club built on an extraordinary commitment and dedication of over 61 coaches serving 355 members.

“Its a proud day for us all at Park Rangers AFC as this award validates the quality of service we provide to our members and most importantly the safety and welfare of our children. With over 2,000 clubs in Ireland Park Rangers AFC may not be the top of every league or the financially richest club, but we can now, with this FAI recognition, claim to be one of the leading clubs, not just in Waterford, Munster or the South East but in the entire country, in the areas of governance, management and administrative.

“We’re an ambitious club and we’ve won awards and made great strides in a number of areas in the past few years. It’s great to get the official recognition and it’s particularly satisfying as Park Rangers celebrates its 40th birthday this year’.

Speaking at the awards event, John Delaney said the introduction of the FAI Club Mark was the latest step in helping grassroots clubs around the country achieve their full potential.

“The FAI Club Mark will help lead to the improvement of standards in our clubs. We will recognise the great work done by the clubs in their communities, and taking it to another level.

