WATCH: New Tourism Video Tracks Olympic Hopeful’s Journey

‘Transitions’, the third short tourism film in a series of five by Mayo.ie has been launched online this week

The ‘Wild Mayo’ series concentrates on the personal stories of athletes and their relationship to County Mayo, and has already proven to be popular online. Instalment three follows triathlete and former world junior medallist Con Doherty as he trains in his native county.

It includes stunning panoramas as a backdrop while Con discusses how the landscape has shaped him; a theme which will resonate with athletes and adventure enthusiasts everywhere. The film is available on YouTube and Facebook.

Bidding to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the video charts the type of training regime Con undertakes every week. The film sees him swimming in gruelling Atlantic Ocean conditions, cycling on quiet country roads and running up Ireland’s holy mountain, Croagh Patrick, close to where he grew up.

Commenting on the film Con explained:

“The funny thing is that I never really grasped how incredible a place Mayo is before I left home. It wasn’t until I began travelling the world with sport that I realised how unique Mayo is. I’ve been fortunate to have already seen more of the world than most do, but of all the places I’ve been to so far there’s nowhere that makes me feel so alive.”

Creative video agency Cut Media made the films for Mayo.ie. The Scottish company has a tradition of producing high quality content and has worked with some big names like Red Bull, Adidas and Visit Scotland.

Speaking about the ‘Wild Mayo’ series Padraig Judge of Mayo.ie remarked: “Cut Media’s work brings places to life through interesting stories and there is no doubt Con Doherty has a great story to tell. Not only does he push his body every day in pursuit of his Olympic goal, he also has a clear affection for County Mayo. When you watch the video you feel inspired to get out and explore a county with so much to be discovered.”

As part of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way the tourism sector in Mayo has seen increased visitor numbers in the last few years. 302,000 overseas visitors came to Mayo in 2015, an increase of 16% on 2014. There is fresh enthusiasm among Mayo businesses and communities toward tourism, and the county has a greater variety of tourism experiences than ever before.

The video is released to coincide with the summer season and is intended to increase awareness of Mayo as a destination.

