Watch: Ed Sheeran on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran – the ubiquitous red-headed musician taking the world by storm – has been revealed as the latest guest on James Corden’s incredibly successful Carpool Karaoke.

The ‘Galway Girl’ singer was involved in a short teaser clip for the episode, which forms part of a special London edition of Corden’s Late Late Show.

The three special episodes will screen 7-9 June at 10pm on Sky 1 and NOW TV, before airing a few hours later on Corden’s American home of CBS.

Corden previously said in a statement that he was excited to take his show on the road.

“To bring The Late Late Show to the UK is a dream come true for me,” he said.

“I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

When Sheeran confirmed earlier this year that he would be taking part in Carpool Karaoke, he noted how he wanted to rap alongside his fellow Brit.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” he said at the time.

“I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Stars such as Harry Styles and Kings of Leon are set to perform during the London series, while viewers will be treated to a glamorous line up of guests including David Beckham, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Russell Brand, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson and Kit Harrington.

Ed Sheeran recently recorded the music video for his latest release ‘Galway Girl’ in, you guessed it, Galway with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan starring.

