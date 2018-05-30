Watch Clare Daly’s passionate Dáil speech

May 30, 2018

Independents4Change TD describes “an enormous weight being lifted” by the landslide vote to repeal the eighth amendment

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly addressed the Dáil in the wake of the results of the referendum in Ireland to repeal the eighth amendment.

“For so many people, the weekend’s vote was just like an enormous weight being lifted, a ball and chain that dogged us all our adult life being finally gone,” Daly said.

“And I can’t believe that I am 50 years of age and it’s taken this long. It’s taken my daughter to come home for her first vote to get us here.

“I think for so many women, it represented so much. It’s almost like society atoning for everything it has done for women in this country, atoning for how we stigmatise women faced with crisis pregnancies. The Magdalene Laundries. The Mother-and-Baby homes. The shaming. The forced adoptions. The robbed identities that we’re going to hear about later on this afternoon, it still goes on.”

“I acknowledge your role, Taoiseach, genuinely, and you, Minister Harris.

“It took ye a while to get there. I have no doubt that you were helped by Minister (Katherine) Zappone at the Cabinet and Deputy (Kate) O’Connell at the parliamentary party – I’m not sure you would have got there as quick without them, but you were at the helm, and you did steer the ship, and history will testify that you delivered, and I thank you for that.

“Politicians haven’t led on this issue. We haven’t even followed until recently.”

“But let’s be honest here, Politicians haven’t led on this issue. We haven’t even followed until recently. This has been an uphill battle, pushing a boulder up a hill for decades, and nobody in here was involved in pushing it up.”

Finally, Daly addressed the students and young citizens of Ireland.

“I’m proud of the student movement,” she said.

“I was one of those students years ago, and we didn’t succeed in changing the world, but I really hope that this generation does, because the young people who mobilised and enfranchised their members; they’re the legends out of this, and I hope they make a better job of changing the world than we did.”

