Waste company helping make London greener

October 6, 2017

North London company O’Donovan Waste Disposal is helping make London greener by supporting Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Better Bankside’s Metal Box Garden initiative.

The Metal Box Garden, Phase 1 of Better Bankside’s Clean Air Mini-Neighbourhood, was launched last month to coincide with London Design Week.

It comprised an installation of specially commissioned planted skips in America Street.

Corporate responsibility Bankside Urban Forest Manager Valerie Beirne, said: “O’Donovan were amazing in responding to our call for help in mobilising our Metal Box Gardens.

“We approached O’Donovan based on their corporate responsibility credentials, and they rose to the challenge, helping us successfully deliver our Metal Box Garden on site.”

The Clean Air Mini Neighbourhood is funded by the Mayor of London and works with over a hundred businesses in Bankside.

Donald Hyslop, Chairman of Better Bankside, said: “Our Clean Air Mini Neighbourhood project cannot solve London’s air pollution problems, but it can help residents, office workers and visitors to the area to find quieter back streets with lower levels of air pollution.”

You might also be interested in this article