Are you washing your hair enough?

From selecting the right products to blow-drying, the hair washing process can be a bit tedious

And according to a new study, this is one of the reasons that women are choosing to go longer between washes. Research by hair care brand Herbal Essences has found that a quarter of British women shampoo their hair a lot less than they used to, with 40 per cent putting this down to the rise of dry shampoo products and better styling tricks.

The average longest length of time respondents had left their hair before washing was 6.4 days, and one in 20 admitted to leaving their hair for more than 10 days. And while exercise was highlighted as the main reason for making hair look and feel dirty, over half of those questioned confessed to not washing it after working out or hitting the gym because it took up too much time. However, more than half of the women surveyed said they enjoyed washing their hair because it allows them some “me-time”.

So how often should we really wash our hair? While opinions differ on the optimal period for hair washing, the answer truly comes down to your own hair.

If you have fine hair, it is more likely to become limp after one or two days and therefore requires more frequent cleansing. Frequent shampooing can prevent the build-up of oils and dirt, with clean hair also having a glossy, shiny finish.

But those with curly and coarse hair might be able to go without rinsing their mane for three or four days. Hair that has been coloured or processed may need less washing still, as the oil doesn’t travel as far down the strand shaft. And daily washing regimes don’t apply to African-Caribbean hair as it is more porous, with experts noting that it can be rinsed with plain water every day and only needs washing once every week to ten days.

