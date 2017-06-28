Warks and Kilkenny set up All Britain showdown

Warwickshire and Kilenny advance to All Britain final after victories over London and Lancashire

Warwickshire 3-12 London 0-11

By Damian Dolan

Goals win games and Warwickshire blitzed London at McGovern Park with three in less than five minutes to set up a final showdown with Kilkenny.

The visitors had first use of a strong wind and they made full use of it to effectively put this semi-final to bed before the end of the first quarter, with Jack Keogh, Caonin Folan and Joe Owens the men to find the back of the London net.

Once ahead, they protected their lead well while keeping the scoreboard ticking over in the second half just enough to prevent London from making any inroads into their lead. And they could easily have added to their goal tally.

How Keogh did not add a fourth goal when faced with an open goal in the second half, only he will know.

But it proved an immaterial blemish on any otherwise exemplary display by the Warwickshire forward, who finished with a personal tally of 1-5. A much improved performance from the home side after the break was just too little too late.

Kilkenny 1-14 Lancashire 0-15

By Martin Mannering

Lancashire relinquished their All Britain Junior football title when they went down to Kilkenny by the narrowest of margins at Old Bedians on Saturday last.

It had all looked so good for Lancashire at the halfway stage when they held a six point lead but the Cats totally dominated the second period to move into the final against Warwickshire.

The home side got off to a perfect start when Stephen Sands placed his St Brendans colleague Chris Mullen with a pass to open the scoring straight from the throw in.

Steven O’Connor made it two in as many minutes with a fine effort from the tightest of angles on the left.

Ronan Coffey opened Kilkenny’s account with their first real attack of the game six minutes in but Sands and Paddy Mulligan put Lancs three ahead as they continued to dominate the early stages.

For all their dominance though they struggled to convert it into scores and slowly Kilkenny got a foothold in the game.

James Culleton on the forty and full forward Ian Duggan in particular were posing a growing threat when they got forward and it was the latter who scored his side’s second point.

See this week’s Irish World for full match reports on both semi-finals