Want to busk underground for St. Patrick’s?

Irish Embassy & TFL call for Irish performers in London to join St. Patrick’s Underground celebrations

For the second year Transport for London (TfL) and the Irish Embassy are bringing Irish music and poems to the London Underground to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

For the second year in a row, the Embassy is very excited to be working with Transport for London to bring St. Patrick’s Day to the London Underground. For those of you who missed it or would like a reminder of some of the excitement from last year, you can view some of the performances from St. Patrick’s Day 2016 above.

As part of the London St Patricks Festival 2017, the Irish Embassy invites performers to express their interest (see below) in showcasing Irish creative talent at various Underground Stations on Saturday 18th March 2017.

Highlighting Irish culture and talent over St. Patrick’s weekend is the main focus for this initiative. They are looking for expressions of interest for this exciting opportunity including those interested in an ‘Irish poetry corner/slam’, traditional Irish musicians (of all ages), Irish music and other performance ideas.

Artists will be participating on a voluntary basis. As arrangements are finalised, busking slots will be assigned and it may not be possible to accommodate all performers.

Please reach out to other artists and musicians that you know to spread interest. Availability can be agreed by Friday 10th February.

The questions below should be answered by the artist(s) or groups who would like to be part of the project.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

  • What is your name/group name? (Please list number of participants in group)
  • Tell us about what you do and how you showcase Irish creativity:
  • Contact information (email, phone number, home/group address):
  • How did you hear about this initiative?

Email your Expression of Interest to Irish Community and Culture Third Secretary Nora Delany here

