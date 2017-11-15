Walkers raise £21,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

November 15, 2017

Walkers raise £21,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

A team of walkers raised more than £21,000 for a hospice by taking part in a trek to Machu Picchu.

The group of six were trekking on behalf of St Luke’s Hospice, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. They walked for four days across challenging terrain in the heart of Peru – sometimes for hours at a time – to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

One trekker, Etain O’Shea, was introduced to the hospice when her mother was cared for by St Luke’s.

“I’d always wanted to go to Peru and had been looking for a way to say thank you to the hospice for caring for my mum,” she said.

“The second day was probably the hardest as we had about ten to 11 and a half hours of trekking. It was hard, but achievable, and the guides were hilarious.”

Etain is now thinking about taking part in other challenging treks on behalf of St Luke’s, such as the ‘5 Peaks Challenge’ in the Lake District.

Kali Vyas, who also took part in the trek, said it was satisfying to do something for such a worthy cause and that more challenges are on the horizon.

You might also be interested in: