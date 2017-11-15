Walkers raise £21,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

November 15, 2017
Walkers raise 21K St Lukes Hospice
Walkers raise 21K St Lukes Hospice

Walkers raise £21,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

A team of walkers raised more than £21,000 for a hospice by taking part in a trek to Machu Picchu.

The group of six were trekking on behalf of St Luke’s Hospice, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. They walked for four days across challenging terrain in the heart of Peru – sometimes for hours at a time – to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

One trekker, Etain O’Shea, was introduced to the hospice when her mother was cared for by St Luke’s.

“I’d always wanted to go to Peru and had been looking for a way to say thank you to the hospice for caring for my mum,” she said.

“The second day was probably the hardest as we had about ten to 11 and a half hours of trekking. It was hard, but achievable, and the guides were hilarious.”

Etain is now thinking about taking part in other challenging treks on behalf of St Luke’s, such as the ‘5 Peaks Challenge’ in the Lake District.

Kali Vyas, who also took part in the trek, said it was satisfying to do something for such a worthy cause and that more challenges are on the horizon.

You might also be interested in:


Geldof renounces his Freedom of Dublin - The Irish World

Geldof renounces his Freedom of Dublin – The Irish World

Bob Geldof has handed back his Freedom of the City of Dublin in protest because Maynamar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds the same honour.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Music gave my son the...
0 Shares November 15, 2017 in Community

Warm welcome from the Queen...
0 Shares November 15, 2017 in Community, News

Irish film, the old dance...
0 Shares November 15, 2017 in Community

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register